Christopher Steele was paid $168,000 for Trump dossier

Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled information on President Trump and his advisers and their ties to Russia, was paid $168,000 for his work, the Washington firm that hired him, GPS Fusion, said in a statement Wednesday.
This amount was previously undisclosed, and much less than the "$12,000,000" Trump recently said it cost. Fusion GPS was first hired by a conservative website looking for information on Trump during the 2016 presidential election, then by the Perkins Coie law firm, representing the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign. Fusion GPS said it told Congress that Perkins Coie paid the firm $1.02 million in fees and expenses, and from that money, $168,000 was paid to Steele's company, Orbis Business Intelligence.
Both Trump and Russia deny the allegations found inside the dossier, which is being looked at by investigators as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the election. Catherine Garcia
A thrilling World Series ended in Los Angeles on Wednesday night with the Houston Astros winning their first-ever World Series championship, after 56 years, with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7. The Astros scored their runs early off Dodger starting pitcher Yu Darvish, who yielded to Clayton Kershaw after George Springer swatted in a 3-run homer in the second inning. Springer, the likely series MVP, set a new World Series record for hitting home runs in four consecutive games, and he tied Reggie Jackson and Chase Utley for most homers in a single World Series, five.
Game 7, at 3 hours 37 minutes, was relatively short and quiet for this Astros-Dodgers matchup. Springer's lone home run brings the total number of homers in the series to 25, trouncing the previous record, 22, set in 2002. Peter Weber
Two men were killed in a shooting Wednesday night at a Walmart Super Center in Thornton, Colorado, police said.
The shooting was reported at 6:30 p.m. local time, and the Thornton Police tweeted that "multiple parties" were down. At 7:30 p.m., the department sent out another tweet, saying, "at this time this is not an active shooter." Police said an adult woman who was inside the store has been taken to the hospital.
Witness Aaron Stephens told The Denver Post he was in the self-checkout line when he heard a gunshot, then bursts of gunfire. People started to scream and run outside to the parking lot, and "I was scared," he said. "I feared for my life." Stephens said after the shooting, he saw a person being taken into custody. Catherine Garcia
Her advice was directed at young people attending a summit hosted by the Obama Foundation, but it wouldn't be a bad idea for everyone to follow the words of wisdom Michelle Obama shared on Wednesday.
So many people are quick to "tweet every thought," the former first lady said, but that's a bad idea, because "first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day." When the audience began to laugh, likely thinking of a certain someone in the White House, Obama said she wasn't "talking about anybody in particular," adding that it's important to make sure tweets don't have typos and use correct grammar. "Every word you utter has consequences," Obama continued. "You can't slash and burn up folks because you think you are right. You have to treat people like they are precious — even those you don't agree with."
Obama also talked about what it's like to raise daughters Malia, 19, and Sasha, 16. Much of her focus has been on making sure they are "sturdy and able to exist in this world," and it's a "world that is dangerous for women." She said it's "powerful" to have "strong men," but asked, "are we protecting our men too much so that they feel a little entitled and a little, you know, self-righteous sometimes?" Women often "nurture men and push girls to be perfect," she added, and parents need to remember to "raise our children to be people. Whether they have had struggles or whatever the world has for them, we have to raise them to be ready to be independent, well-meaning, kind, compassionate people." Catherine Garcia
A new Lion King, featuring the voices of Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé as Nala and directed by Jon Favreau, will hit theaters July 19, 2019, Disney announced Wednesday.
James Earl Jones, the voice of Simba's father, Mufasa, in the 1994 original, is back again in the same role, and joined by Alfre Woodard as Simba's mother, Sarabi. Seth Rogen will voice the warthog Pumbaa, Billy Eichner is the meerkat Timon, and John Oliver will be the hornbill Zazu. The original film earned more than $968 million worldwide. Catherine Garcia
Papa John's is blaming NFL protests, not the taste of its pizza, for lackluster sales.
On Tuesday afternoon, the company released its third-quarter financial report, which revealed that sales rose just 1 percent at locations in North American, below expectations; at the same time a year ago, sales were up 5.5 percent. Shares dropped 11 percent on Wednesday, and CEO and founder John Schnatter, who owns about 25 percent of Papa John's, lost $70 million; Forbes estimates he's now worth $801 million.
Papa John's sponsors and advertises with the NFL, and Schnatter isn't accepting any of the blame for his company's troubles. "NFL leadership has hurt Papa John's shareholders," he said during a call with analysts Wednesday. "This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago." Schnatter was referring to players taking a knee during the National Anthem, started as a way to bring attention to police brutality against blacks. He said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is showing "poor leadership" by allowing this to go on. NFL ratings have gone down over the last two years, but other companies said they aren't concerned — Kohl's announced last week it will launch a holiday ad campaign with the NFL, and Buffalo Wild Wings said it's not at all concerned about losing business due to lower ratings. Catherine Garcia
British Defense Minister Michael Fallon sent his letter of resignation to Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, writing, "I accept that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces that I have the honor to represent."
Fallon is a forceful May ally, and in recent weeks, he was one of several lawmakers accused of inappropriate behavior. He apologized earlier in the week for touching a radio reporter's knee in 2002, but in his letter to May, said other allegations made against him "have been false." Fallon is the first to resign amid the scandal, and his replacement is expected to be announced Thursday.
May has already demanded investigations into reports that her deputy, Damian Green, made a sexual advance toward a young woman and a Cabinet minister asked his female secretary to purchase sex toys. A Labour Party activist has also accused a senior party member of rape, and Parliament aides and researchers have compiled a list of people they have branded "sex pests," Reuters reports. House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom on Monday said the government is going to get tough on sexual harassment claims, enforcing a code of conduct and setting up a grievance procedure. Catherine Garcia
Thousands of people marched against Trump last November. Russia secretly organized that protest.
On Nov. 12, 2016, thousands of people in New York City protested against Donald Trump, then the president-elect, by marching from Manhattan's Union Square to Trump Tower some 40 blocks away. At the time, PBS reported that the march was organized by BlackMatters, "a nonprofit news outlet which focuses on black issues in the United States."
In reality, BuzzFeed News reported Wednesday, the event was hosted on Facebook by "BM, a known alias of the BlackMattersUS." Last month, Russian news outlet RBC outed BlackMattersUS as linked to the Internet Research Agency — a Russian troll farm operating out of St. Petersburg.
The BlackMattersUS page is no longer accessible on Facebook, but an archived events page shows the march had been shared with 61,000 people. Roughly 33,000 more were interested in the event, and 16,000 people marked themselves as "going."
The New York Daily News reported at the time that roughly 5,000 people ultimately attended the march. In September, The Daily Beast reported on Russian attempts to organize pro-Trump rallies during last year's election, and on Monday The Wall Street Journal reported that Russia-linked Facebook accounts helped organize events around fatal shootings of unarmed black men by police officers.
On Wednesday, House Democrats released a trove of data, metadata, Facebook ads, and Twitter accounts run by Russia-linked troll farms. Read more about the incendiary Russia-linked ads at The Daily Beast. Kelly O'Meara Morales