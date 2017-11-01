Christopher Steele was paid $168,000 for Trump dossier

Her advice was directed at young people attending a summit hosted by the Obama Foundation, but it wouldn't be a bad idea for everyone to follow the words of wisdom Michelle Obama shared on Wednesday.

So many people are quick to "tweet every thought," the former first lady said, but that's a bad idea, because "first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day." When the audience began to laugh, likely thinking of a certain someone in the White House, Obama said she wasn't "talking about anybody in particular," adding that it's important to make sure tweets don't have typos and use correct grammar. "Every word you utter has consequences," Obama continued. "You can't slash and burn up folks because you think you are right. You have to treat people like they are precious — even those you don't agree with."

Obama also talked about what it's like to raise daughters Malia, 19, and Sasha, 16. Much of her focus has been on making sure they are "sturdy and able to exist in this world," and it's a "world that is dangerous for women." She said it's "powerful" to have "strong men," but asked, "are we protecting our men too much so that they feel a little entitled and a little, you know, self-righteous sometimes?" Women often "nurture men and push girls to be perfect," she added, and parents need to remember to "raise our children to be people. Whether they have had struggles or whatever the world has for them, we have to raise them to be ready to be independent, well-meaning, kind, compassionate people." Catherine Garcia