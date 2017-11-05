Mueller reportedly has enough evidence to charge Flynn

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has collected enough evidence to bring charges against ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, along with Flynn's son, NBC News reported Sunday morning, citing multiple unnamed sources with knowledge of Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling. Mueller's office declined to comment on the story.
Some suspected Flynn would be the subject of last week's indictment news, but the primary target then turned out to be former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort. Since then, NBC's sources report, "Mueller is applying renewed pressure on Flynn," while his "investigators are speaking to multiple witnesses in coming days to gain more information surrounding Flynn's lobbying work, including whether he laundered money or lied to federal agents about his overseas contacts."
If the Flynns cooperate with investigators, they could avoid or limit charges. Earlier this year, Flynn père was reportedly shopping for immunity deals, but at that time he "found no takers." Bonnie Kristian
Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) interim chair Donna Brazile said Sunday she has found "no evidence, none, whatsoever" that the 2016 Democratic primary process was "rigged" on Hillary Clinton's behalf, contra a recent assertion to that effect by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
"The only thing I found — which I said, I found the cancer, but I'm not killing the patient — was this memorandum that prevented the DNC from running its own operation," Brazile explained in an appearance on ABC News. She was referring to the revelation in an excerpt from her forthcoming book published this past week that the Clinton campaign took control of DNC funds months before Clinton clinched the nomination over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Watch a clip of Brazile's remarks below. Bonnie Kristian
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway sidestepped discussion of President Trump's poor poll numbers Sunday in an interview with CNN's Brian Stelter by suggesting his network is "jealous" of Fox News.
At issue was a new Washington Post/ABC News poll published Saturday night, revealing just 37 percent of Americans approve of Trump's job performance and two thirds believe his presidency has accomplished "not much" or "little or nothing." After sharing the poll data, Stelter asked Conway "what specific steps" the administration is taking "to try to repair Trump's credibility."
Conway first deflected by talking about "the economic boon on [Trump's] watch as president," and then recent revelations from former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile. As Stelter refused to drop the credibility question, however, she turned her ire on CNN, asking why the network won't "just say, 'Look, it's in our commercial interest at CNN to be anti-Trump.'"
"I understand that you don't want an adversarial media," Stelter answered. "I guess you just want everybody to be like Fox News, state-run media." "That's not true," Conway replied. "Stop being so jealous of Fox News, Brian, and their ratings." Watch a portion of her comments in the clip below. Bonnie Kristian
Comic Larry David hosted Saturday Night Live and reprised his impression of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in a celebrity game show skit featuring cameos from musical guest Miley Cyrus and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, appearing as himself.
Paired with Pete Davidson's show contestant Derrick, Sanders is not ready to play The Price Is Right. "I just want to say this show is a travesty, consumerism disguised as entertainment," he announces, informing Derrick they're "gonna win this thing the Bernie way, which means if I lose, I bring everyone else down with me."
David's Sanders was, however, brimming with financial advice for Derrick, like how to buy a house using gas station pennies and how to wash suits with only rain and public transit. Watch the full clip below. Bonnie Kristian
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was assaulted while mowing the lawn at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Friday, sustaining minor injuries including cuts near his mouth and a "possible rib injury" that caused difficult breathing. News of the arrest of suspect Rene Boucher, who has been charged with one count of fourth-degree assault, was reported Saturday.
Local sources say Boucher is Paul's neighbor and an outspoken critic of the senator's fellow Republican, President Trump, on social media. It is unclear whether the attack's motivation was political or related to a neighborly dispute, but an unnamed Paul aide reportedly said the senator's office believes politics are not involved. Neighbors report the two men, both doctors, have an "ongoing dispute."
Paul was "blindsided" by the attack, said his Kentucky communications director, and a criminal complaint cited by an area NBC affiliate indicates Paul "told police that his neighbor came onto his property and tackled him from behind, forcing him to the ground and causing pain." Paul did not notice Boucher approaching because he was wearing ear plugs. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump accused Iran of responsibility for the missile attack intercepted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. "A shot was just taken by Iran, in my opinion, at Saudi Arabia. And our system knocked it down," he said, boasting of military technology Saudi Arabia bought from the U.S. "That's how good we are," Trump added. "Nobody makes what we make, and now we're selling it all over the world."
Iran categorically rejected Trump's account of the incident on Sunday. "Trump has said many baseless things and told many lies and frequently falsely accused Iran, and this one of those slanders," said Mohammad Ali Jafari, head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. "We do not have even the possibility to transfer missiles to Yemen. The missiles belong to them and they have increased their range," he added.
Saturday's attempted attack has been claimed by Yemeni Houthi rebels, and like Iran, the Houthis are Shiite. The U.S.-facilitated, Saudi-led Sunni coalition intervening in Yemen's civil war against the Houthis has long accused Iran of funneling weapons into the proxy conflict. Iran denies these allegations, too. Bonnie Kristian
Some 50,000 competitors with run the New York City Marathon Sunday, unbowed by Tuesday's deadly truck attack in Manhattan. "I will not be defeated by it," said Ito, a 59-year-old runner who reports the incident gave him "a little trepidation" but not enough to interrupt his racing plans. Marathon organizers told Reuters they have not seen any spike in cancellations.
However, security will be "more intense this year," The New York Times reports, with police prepared to use "snipers, aviation units, undercover officers, and sanitation trucks filled with sand" to block any would-be vehicle attacks. See scenes from the youth invitational, wheelchair, and women's elite race sections below. Bonnie Kristian
SNL's Trump has a shower meeting with Paul Manafort, Mike Pence, Jeff Sessions, and Jeff Sessions' tail
Saturday Night Live opened its latest episode with a conversation between Alec Baldwin's President Trump and Alex Moffat as the indicted Paul Manafort. Just to make sure Manafort isn't wearing a wire for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Trump moves their talk to the shower to pitch his plan: "All I need from you is to go to prison for a very, very long time," he says. "And in return, I still get to be president, which I hate, but I'm too proud to quit 'cause that's not fair."
Trump and Manafort are soon joined by Beck Bennett's Vice President Pence, in a suit — "Mike Pence, why are you wearing a suit in the shower?" "Well because, I'm not married to the water" — and Kate McKinnon's "half-opossum" Attorney General Jeff Sessions with his "trusty li'l tail." Trump ensures Pence's complicity by snapping a shower group selfie and pledging to text it "straight to Jesus" if he snitches.
Watch the full skit below, and keep an eye out for the lovely time the first lady is having on the president's tour of Asia. Bonnie Kristian