Mueller reportedly has enough evidence to charge Flynn

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has collected enough evidence to bring charges against ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, along with Flynn's son, NBC News reported Sunday morning, citing multiple unnamed sources with knowledge of Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling. Mueller's office declined to comment on the story.

Some suspected Flynn would be the subject of last week's indictment news, but the primary target then turned out to be former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort. Since then, NBC's sources report, "Mueller is applying renewed pressure on Flynn," while his "investigators are speaking to multiple witnesses in coming days to gain more information surrounding Flynn's lobbying work, including whether he laundered money or lied to federal agents about his overseas contacts."

If the Flynns cooperate with investigators, they could avoid or limit charges. Earlier this year, Flynn père was reportedly shopping for immunity deals, but at that time he "found no takers." Bonnie Kristian