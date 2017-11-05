Gov. Greg Abbott confirms 26 dead in church attack, the largest mass shooting in Texas history

"I'm sad to tell you, to confirm at least at this moment in time there are 26 lives that have been lost," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference Sunday night on the scene of Sunday's deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The victims' ages range between 5 and 72, Abbott said, and 23 were inside the church building when they died.
"We don't know if that number will rise or not," Abbott continued. "All we know is that's too many, and this his will be a long suffering, mourning for those in pain." He thanked first responders and praised teams from nearby San Antonio for volunteering to help the tiny town grapple with a tragedy of this scale, which Abbott said is the largest mass shooting in the state's history.
Watch several excerpts of Abbott's press conference below. Bonnie Kristian
#Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirms 26 dead in #SutherlandSprings church shooting pic.twitter.com/pcb2gXLe49
— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 5, 2017
.@GregAbbott_TX:Hospitals and trauma centres have coordinated with regard to patient movement and care. MORE https://t.co/CPv2MjpEMt pic.twitter.com/mJw3uRXcm2
— Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) November 5, 2017
Bonnie Kristian
"As a state we're dealing with the largest mass shooting in our state's history," Texas Gov. @GregAbbott_TX says. pic.twitter.com/XXpx0DfnRq
— Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) November 5, 2017
The suspect in Sunday's deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that killed more than 20 people has been identified in reports from NBC, CBS, and The Daily Beast, all citing unnamed law enforcement officials, as one Devin Patrick Kelley, age 26.
Kelley reportedly hails from neighboring Comal County, and police are searching his home for clues as to his possible motivation. CBS reports Kelley served in the U.S. Air Force from 2010 to May of 2014, at which point he was court martialed and given a dishonorable discharge. The Daily Beast found that on a Facebook account which has since been deleted, Kelley used a cover photo of a rifle, while a LinkedIn profile indicated he once taught at a summer Bible school.
It remains unclear whether Kelley was killed by law enforcement or if he shot himself. Bonnie Kristian
Local law enforcement have yet to release a firm count of victims of Sunday's deadly mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, but most reports indicate about 27 people were killed and nearly as many injured.
Those numbers would be gutting under any circumstances, but the impact of the tragedy will be more sharply felt given the town's tiny size: Sutherland Springs was home to just 362 people as of the 2000 census, The New York Times reports, which means about the death toll amounts to about 7 percent of the population.
"There is a gas station and a post office. That's about all there really is," said Joseph Silva, who lives near Sutherland Springs, of the small town. "Everybody is pretty grief-stricken" after the attack, he added. "Everyone's worried." Bonnie Kristian
Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, told ABC News on Sunday that his 14-year-old daughter was among the dozens killed in a shooting at the church that morning.
A lone gunman apparently entered the Baptist church, located roughly 30 miles east of San Antonio, during Sunday morning services and opened fire, killing at least 27 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy was in Oklahoma on Sunday morning, he told ABC News, when his daughter Annabelle Renee Pomeroy was killed. She "was one very beautiful, special child," the father said.
Pomeroy was on his way back to Texas on Sunday afternoon. He said all of those killed in Sunday's attack were "close friends" of his, ABC News reported. If the initial casualty estimates hold, the shooting would be the third deadliest in modern American history. Kimberly Alters
President Trump responded to the shooting at a Texas church that left dozens dead with a tweeted statement Sunday:
May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, also issued statements on Twitter:
Karen & I send prayers to victims & their families in TX.We grieve w/ you & stand w/ resolve against evil. Thank you to the first responders
— Vice President Pence (@VP) November 5, 2017
God bless the people of Sutherland Springs, TX. Our country’s hearts are breaking for the victims & their families. We love & are with you!
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 5, 2017
Differing casualty counts have been reported, but at least 20 congregants of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, were killed when an unidentified gunman opened fire in the church Sunday. Bonnie Kristian
Democratic senator rips colleagues after Texas shooting: 'The time is now for Congress to shed its cowardly cover'
More than 20 people were killed Sunday at a Texas church after a lone gunman reportedly entered and opened fire. Details are still emerging, but the Houston Chronicle reports 28 people were killed in the attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, roughly 30 miles east of San Antonio. Several more were injured.
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy (D) issued a scathing statement after the attack Sunday, ripping his colleagues in Congress for their lack of action on gun control. "The paralysis you feel right now — the impotent helplessness that washes over you as news of another mass slaughter scrolls across the television screen — isn't real," Murphy wrote. "It's a fiction created and methodically cultivated by the gun lobby."
NEW: @ChrisMurphyCT on Texas shooting: Lawmakers "need to think about whether the political support of the gun industry is worth the blood." pic.twitter.com/tNd4TCXvLM
— ABC News (@ABC) November 5, 2017
Murphy — who was representing Connecticut in the House of Representatives in December 2012, when 20 children were killed by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School — called for Congress to "shed its cowardly cover and do something" about the lack of gun control in the U.S. The Toronto Star's Daniel Dale noted that in the immediate wake of Sunday's attack, the difference in responses by Democrats and Republicans was stark:
The usual response has begun: Democratic legislators call for action on guns, Republican legislators convey thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/AOnxbHd9L7
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 5, 2017
Just last month, more than 500 people were shot and more than 50 killed in Las Vegas when a lone gunman opened fire over a concert on the Las Vegas Strip, using multiple weapons he had outfitted with "bump stocks" in order to make them fire more rapidly. Dale noted that if initial estimates of Sunday's casualties are correct and at least 25 people were killed, two of the three deadliest shootings in modern American history will have occurred in the last month. Kimberly Alters
More than 20 people were shot dead Sunday when a single gunman entered a Texas church 30 miles east of San Antonio, county officials have told reporters. A federal law enforcement official told the Houston Chronicle that 28 had been killed at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where the suspect reportedly gunned down dozens before being pursued into the next county and killed.
Law enforcement officials were still clearing the scene, and details remain sparse: One Wilson County commissioner, Ernest Hajek, told the Los Angeles Times that more than 20 people were killed in the attack; another, Albert Gamez, told The New York Times that an emergency medical technician had said that 27 people were dead and another 24 injured.
Sutherland Springs is a small rural town, and First Baptist is a "small, tight-knit church," resident Amanda Mosel told the Houston Chronicle. "From what I've heard, someone just walked in and started shooting." Kimberly Alters
Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) interim chair Donna Brazile said Sunday she has found "no evidence, none, whatsoever" that the 2016 Democratic primary process was "rigged" on Hillary Clinton's behalf, contra a recent assertion to that effect by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
"The only thing I found — which I said, I found the cancer, but I'm not killing the patient — was this memorandum that prevented the DNC from running its own operation," Brazile explained in an appearance on ABC News. She was referring to the revelation in an excerpt from her forthcoming book published this past week that the Clinton campaign took control of DNC funds months before Clinton clinched the nomination over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Watch a clip of Brazile's remarks below. Bonnie Kristian
.@donnabrazile to @GStephanopoulos: "I found no evidence, none whatsoever" that primaries were "rigged." https://t.co/VIf58CMTlk pic.twitter.com/6XXFgPnPMP
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 5, 2017