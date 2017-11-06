The U.S. Embassy in Turkey is processing visas again on a 'limited basis'

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, announced Monday that it had partially resumed processing Turkish visa applications, Reuters reports. The U.S. had suspended nonimmigrant visa services in early October after the Turkish government arrested a U.S. consulate employee.
The employee, Metin Topuz, was suspected of having ties with Fethullah Gulen, a Pennsylvania-based cleric whom the Turkish government blames for last summer's failed coup. The day after the U.S. suspended the services in Turkey, the Turkish government responded in kind, suspending visa services for Americans and releasing a statement that mirrored the U.S's.
The resumption of visa services comes one day before Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is set to meet with Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. An embassy statement released Monday said that the Turkish government assured the U.S. that it would be informed in the future if Turkish officials planned to arrest local staff. Reuters reports that Turkey may too resume visa application processing soon.
Topuz was the second local staff member at a U.S. mission in Turkey to be detained over suspicion of Gulenist connections. The U.S.'s reluctance to extradite Gulen to Turkey has angered their government and has put a strain on ties between the two nations. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Investigators said Monday that the suspected 26-year-old lone gunman who opened fire Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26, was not racially or religiously motivated, The Washington Post reports. "There was a domestic situation going on within the family and the in-laws," said Freeman Martin, the regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The suspect, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, was dishonorably discharged from the Air Force in 2014, after he was court-martialed for two counts of assault on his spouse and on their child. Kelley's mother-in-law reportedly attended the church, but was absent Sunday.
Victims of the attack range in age from 18 months to 77 years, and at least 10 people remain in critical condition. Three generations of a single family were killed in the attack. President Trump has said that "mental health is your problem here" and that the attack "isn't a guns situation." Jeva Lange
As House Republicans finalize their tax reform plan this week, their colleagues in some blue states remain wary of the bill's elimination of certain deductions. Republicans have proposed offsetting the $2 trillion in cuts outlined in their bill by tweaking certain deductions, which would raise $1 trillion in revenue over 10 years, The New York Times reports.
Policies under the knife include the federal deduction for property taxes in New Jersey, the deduction for state and local income taxes, and the mortgage interest deduction. The GOP plan proposes capping the federal deduction for property taxes in the Garden State at $10,000 as well as restricting the mortgage interest deduction only loans up to $500,000, The New York Times explains.
In the case of the state and local tax rule, one-third of New Jersey taxpayers claim that deduction. California and New York alone account for nearly one-third of the value claimed under that deduction nationwide. "I view it as a geographic redistribution of wealth," said Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.). "You're taking more money from a state like New York, to pay for a deeper tax cut elsewhere.
The House plans to pass its bill by the end of the week. The Senate is working on its own version of a tax overhaul and is expected to release the bill in the coming days. Read more about the GOP's blue-state conundrum at The New York Times. Kimberly Alters
CNN's rustic title card for the Texas church shooting draws unfortunate parallel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
CNN's rustic title card for its coverage of the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting is raising eyebrows for the questionable parallel it draws to the 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre:
They’re not playing off of Texas Chainsaw Massacre... right? pic.twitter.com/iYmv9t7WsQ
— Ky Henderson (@KyHenderson) November 6, 2017
While it could just be accidental, even inadvertently tying a tragedy to a fictional slasher film is not a good look. Twenty-six people were killed in the attack on Sunday; a motive has not yet been identified. Jeva Lange
The Morning Joe team expressed frustration with everyone from the media to the government following the church shooting in Texas on Sunday that left 26 people dead. "We are sadly coming up on the five-year anniversary next month of Sandy Hook," co-host Joe Scarborough pointed out. "And there were a lot of people that said ... if that's not going to do it, what is? And now we have Southern Baptist churches getting shot up."
The shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, is the fifth-worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with the deadliest attack, in Las Vegas, taking place just last month.
"Had [the Texas shooter] been a radical Islamic terrorist with a beard named Mohammed, Washington would be melting down right now," Scarborough said. Read more about President Trump's response to the attack here, and watch the segment from Morning Joe below. Jeva Lange
The Trump administration has apparently given an executive order eliminating ObamaCare's individual mandate to the Office of Management and Budget, the Washington Examiner reports. President Trump is reportedly waiting to sign such an order to see if the GOP will first include repeal of the mandate in its tax reform bill.
The individual mandate is the portion of ObamaCare that requires individuals to purchase health care or face a fine. Though Trump could not literally undo the mandate via executive order, he could expand ObamaCare's "hardship exemptions," which offer a set of conditions, like bankruptcy or natural disaster, that would allow customers to not be penalized for not having coverage. A broader list of hardship exemptions would effectively curtail the individual mandate.
The executive order now awaits approval, as Trump has held off on signing it after Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) pushed to include the individual mandate's repeal in the GOP tax bill. The White House declined to comment on the Washington Examiner's report, saying that the administration "does not get ahead of potential executive orders until they're ready to be announced."
Last week, Trump tweeted his support for including a repeal of the "unfair and unpopular" mandate in the Republican tax bill. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said over the weekend that the repeal of the individual mandate was "one of the things being discussed" as House Republicans finalize their bill. An unnamed GOP senator told the Washington Examiner said repeal could be incorporated because the revenue it would generate "pays for so many tax cuts."
Still, some Republicans have warned that including a mandate repeal could make it harder to pass tax reform. Last week, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) told Politico's Seung Min Kim: "I would prefer to stay out of the health-care process because it's tough enough to do a tax bill." Kelly O'Meara Morales
Monday marks exactly one year before the 2018 midterm elections, and, in the true spirit of excessively long American campaign seasons, that means we will begin talking about next year's races before this year's election (Tuesday, Nov. 7) has even happened.
The 2018 campaign is expected to easily cost more than the $3.84 billion spent in America's last midterm cycle in 2014, McClatchy reports, with record-setting spending from candidates and political action committees alike. Priorities USA, a PAC that helped elect former President Barack Obama, is planning to drop $50 million on digital advertising alone, while the America First Action Super PAC, which supports President Trump, projects it will raise and spend $100 million. Control of Congress will be hotly contested, with the Republican majority facing external challenge from Democrats and internal challenge from Stephen Bannon's "war" on the GOP establishment.
2018 could also be marked by grassroots activism from Democrats comparable to 2010's Tea Party enthusiasm among Republicans. "This looks more like the Tea Party election, except from the left, than it does the more sedate 2014 election," Sarah Bryner of the Center for Responsive Politics told McClatchy — except, that is, with a lot more money involved. Bonnie Kristian
Defense Secretary James Mattis said Monday he supports negotiations to bring an end to the six years of civil war and Islamic State-related conflict in Syria.
Mattis spoke with reporters while flying to Finland to meet with representatives of 12 European nations about Russian goals and activity in Eastern Europe. "Secretary [of State Rex] Tillerson engaged strongly with [U.N. Special Envoy for Syria] Staffan de Mistura about how do we move what has been going on in [Russian-supported Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital city of] Astana," Mattis said, including "how do we move that over to Geneva where we can actually get the U.N. engaged on the way forward."
As ISIS continues to lose territory in Syria and Iraq, he added, good diplomacy will be important to avoid conflict between U.S. and Russian forces. Both oppose ISIS, but they support different sides in the Syrian civil war, and ISIS's losses make contact between the two militaries more likely. Bonnie Kristian