Lin-Manuel Miranda announces $2.5 million fund to help nonprofits in Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda brought some hope to Puerto Rico on Tuesday, announcing Tuesday that The Hispanic Federation has awarded $100,000 each to seven nonprofit organizations on the island trying to rebuild after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in September.
The Hamilton creator, whose family hails from Puerto Rico, said the Amanece/Road to Recovery Fund will support organizations that provide social services, help the environment, and more, NBC News reports. The Hispanic Federation is a nonprofit launched by Miranda's father, Luis, and the group will ultimately donate $2.5 million to help a total of 25 organizations.
"I'm going to continue speaking up and helping Puerto Rico," Lin-Manuel Miranda said during a press conference. "I want you to know we are here en las buenas y en las malas, during the good and the bad. There are so many people around the world thinking about this island." Catherine Garcia
Democrat Ralph Northam has won the Virginia gubernatorial race, several media outlets project.
With 72 percent of precincts reporting, Northam has 52.3 percent of the vote, compared to Republican Ed Gillespie with 46.5 percent. This was a contentious race, with Gillespie, a former Republican National Committee chairman and lobbyist, running ads defending Confederate monuments and accusing Northam, the Virginia lieutenant governor and a pediatric neurologist, of being soft on crime. Both parties spent millions on the race. Catherine Garcia
Roy Halladay, the eight-time All Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner who pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, died Tuesday when his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast, the Pasco County Sheriff confirmed. He was 40.
His ICON A5 single-engine aircraft crashed at around noon, and Halladay's body was found in shallow water, law enforcement said. Police could not say if there were other passengers on the plane, or where it was headed. In a video posted on ICON's website, Halladay said he always wanted to fly, ESPN reports, but because of his contract, he couldn't get a pilot's license until he retired.
After 16 seasons, Halladay retired from baseball in 2013. In a statement, the Toronto Blue Jays said the entire organization is "overcome by grief with the tragic loss of one of the franchise's greatest and most respected players, but even better human being. It is impossible to express what he has meant to this franchise, the city, and its fans. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends." Halladay is survived by his wife, Brandy, and sons Ryan and Braden. Catherine Garcia
The administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Tuesday that the Trump administration would allow states to impose work requirements on non-disabled Medicaid enrollees, The Washington Post reports. In a speech to the National Association of Medicaid Directors, CMS administrator Seema Verma told the audience that "the thought that a program that was designed for our most vulnerable citizens should be used as a vehicle to serve working age, able-bodied adults does not make sense."
Verma blamed the Obama administration for fighting "state-led reforms that would've allowed the Medicaid program to evolve": Under former President Barack Obama, the qualifications for Medicaid coverage expanded to 138 percent of the federal poverty level for non-disabled individuals. States were also allowed to seek a federal waiver from work participation requirements for healthy enrollees.
Critics of the Affordable Care Act argue that the Medicaid expansion and work requirement waivers put disabled individuals at a disadvantage because they encouraged able-bodied adults to enroll for Medicaid. Eight states — New Hampshire being the most recent — have submitted requests to the CMS to reimpose work or community service requirements for healthy Medicaid enrollees. A CMS official told Kaiser Health News that these decisions would likely be ruled on by the end of the year. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear in front of a House Judiciary Committee panel on Nov. 14, where he is expected to face questions about communications between the Russian government and President Trump's election campaign, Reuters reports. On Tuesday, 17 House Democrats signed a letter written to Sessions that announced their intent to press the attorney general on a statement made during his January confirmation hearing, when he claimed he was not aware of any contacts between Russian officials and members of Trump's campaign.
In March, The Washington Post reported that during his confirmation hearing, Sessions failed to disclose two meetings he'd had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Court documents filed on Oct. 30 by Special Counsel Robert Mueller also revealed that former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had proposed a meeting between then-candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting Sessions attended. Sessions shot the proposal down and said "no one should talk about it," claimed J.D. Gordon, a former Trump campaign adviser who said he was present during the meeting.
Last week, Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Patrick Leahy (Vt.) released separate statements asking Sessions to reappear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to explain why he did not previously disclose the meeting where Papadopoulos proposed a summit between Trump and Putin, given he was asked directly about contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.) and Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich (N.M.) are joining forces to draw up a bill that would "prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence — be it in criminal or military court — from buying a gun," Flake announced Tuesday.
Congress technically already made it illegal for anyone convicted of domestic abuse to buy a gun in 1996, although poor databases and background checks can result in abusers obtaining weapons anyway, The New York Times reports. For example, the law's so-called "boyfriend loophole" means the measure only applies if the victim and abuser live together, are married, or have a child.
Specifically, Flake and Heinrich aims to close a loophole in which the military has failed to report domestic violence misdemeanors to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, CNN's Jake Tapper reports. Separately, in 2014, one study found that almost 12,000 people convicted of misdemeanor-level stalking were allowed to own firearms.
Flake's announcement follows the Texas church massacre Sunday that left 26 people dead. The attacker, Devin Patrick Kelley, had previously pleaded guilty to a 2012 assault of his wife and infant child. The Air Force did not enter into a national database the 2012 domestic violence court-martial, which would have prohibited Kelley from purchasing weapons. Jeva Lange
Police were informed in 2012 that the Texas church shooter was 'a danger to himself and others'
The 26-year-old gunman who killed more than two dozen people in a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church on Sunday once escaped from a psychiatric hospital and attempted to carry out death threats against his superiors in the military, The New York Times reports.
In 2012, Devin Patrick Kelley escaped Peak Behavioral Health Services in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and was caught by police at a nearby bus station in El Paso, where he was apparently attempting to get away. Kelley had been sent to the psychiatric facility after breaking his infant stepson's skull and assaulting his wife, charges he pleaded guilty to and which led to his eventual discharge from the Air Force.
An El Paso police report claims the person who reported Kelley missing said he "suffered from mental disorders," that he was "attempting to carry out death threats [against] his military chain of command," and that he was "a danger to himself and others as he had already been caught sneaking firearms onto Holloman Air Force Base," Houston's KPRC reports.
The Air Force did not enter into a national database the 2012 domestic violence court-martial, which would have prohibited Kelley from purchasing weapons, the Air Force announced Monday. Jeva Lange
Trump reportedly asked Mike Pompeo to investigate claims that DNC emails were leaked from within
Last month, CIA Director Mike Pompeo reportedly met with a former National Security Agency official who co-authored a forensic study arguing that the Democratic National Committee's emails were leaked from within — at President Trump's behest. The former NSA official, William Binney, told The Intercept that Pompeo said Trump had encouraged him to speak to Binney if he "want[ed] to know the facts."
In July, Binney and group of former U.S. intelligence officials released a memo under the name Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity that claimed that the DNC emails were leaked rather than hacked by Russian operatives. An examination of the metadata from "Gufficer 2.0," the hacker who took responsibility for breaching the DNC, revealed that the stolen email data was "copied onto a storage device at a speed that far exceeds an Internet capability for a remote hack," the report claimed.
During the hour-long meeting, which allegedly took place Oct. 24, Pompeo reportedly questioned Binney about the claims made in the VIPS memo and asked Binney if he'd be willing to discuss his findings with other intelligence officials. When asked by The Intercept about the alleged meeting, a CIA spokesman declined to comment. "As a general matter, we do not comment on the director's schedule," the spokesman said.
Pompeo has previously expressed skepticism toward Russian interference in the 2016 election. In October, a CIA spokesman corrected Pompeo's claim that Russian meddling "did not affect the election," issuing a statement saying: "The intelligence assessment with regard to Russian election meddling has not changed, and the director did not intend to suggest that it had." Kelly O'Meara Morales