Trump's former bodyguard reportedly said the Russia dossier is 'bulls--t'

President Trump's former bodyguard Keith Schiller told the House Intelligence Committee that he personally turned down an offer for five women to come to Trump's hotel room in Moscow during the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant, NBC News reported Thursday. Schiller testified for four hours in front of the House Intelligence Committee this week and reportedly answered questions not only about Trump's visit to Russia in 2013 but also the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Two sources told NBC News that Schiller claimed to have discussed and laughed about the offer of women with Trump as he walked the future president to his hotel room. Schiller reportedly called the allegations made in the dossier compiled by Fusion GPS "bulls--t," although a source told NBC News that Schiller could not definitively say what occurred after he went to sleep and left Trump alone in his room. Two other sources said Schiller maintained confidence that nothing had happened after he left.

In a statement to NBC News, Schiller's lawyer questioned the credibility of the House Intelligence Committee. "The versions of Mr. Schiller's testimony being leaked to the press are blatantly false and misleading," the lawyer said.

Trump has previously called the dossier, which alleges that he is compromised by Russian intelligence services because of salacious conduct he engaged in in Moscow, "fake" and "a disgrace." Certain parts of the dossier have been confirmed by U.S. intelligence, and the testimony on Monday of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page confirmed meetings that had been alleged in the dossier as well. Still, the document's most explosive claims about Trump are unverified. Kelly O'Meara Morales