The U.K. just demanded that Uber pay its drivers minimum wage. Uber still wants to fight it.

Actress Ellen Page published a powerful personal statement on Friday concerning the "long awaited reckoning" of Hollywood abusers, beginning with an accusation of her own:

"You should f--k her to make her realize she's gay." He said this about me during a cast and crew "meet and greet" before we began filming, X Men: The Last Stand. I was eighteen years old. He looked at a woman standing next to me, 10 years my senior, pointed to me and said: "You should f--k her to make her realize she's gay." He was the film's director, Brett Ratner. [Ellen Page via Facebook]

Page is not the first woman to speak out against Ratner — a number of others have also shared stories of harassment — but she clarified that "the behavior I'm describing is ubiquitous. They (abusers), want you to feel small, to make you insecure, to make you feel like you are indebted to them, or that your actions are to blame for their unwelcome advances."

Page went on to call out directors including Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, citing the movie she did with the latter as "biggest regret of my career."

"I want to see these men have to face what they have done," she wrote. "I want them to not have power anymore. I want them to sit and think about who they are without their lawyers, their millions, their fancy cars, houses upon houses, their 'playboy' status and swaggar. What I want the most is for this to result in the healing for the victims. For Hollywood to wake up and start taking some responsibility for how we all have played a role in this." Read her entire post here. Jeva Lange