Texas church shooter 'had a lot of demons or hatred inside of him,' says ex-wife

The gunman who killed 26 people at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday "just had a lot of demons or hatred inside of him," shooter Devin Patrick Kelley's ex-wife Tessa Brennaman told CBS News in her first interview since the attack.

Brennaman, 25, said on Inside Edition Friday her marriage to Kelley was abusive and frightening. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to hitting and choking her, as well as "intentionally" fracturing her infant son's skull. Once, Brennaman said, he threatened to kill her over a speeding ticket. "He had a gun in his holster right here," she said, "and he took that gun out and he put it to my temple and he told me, 'Do you want to die? Do you want to die?'"

Brennaman and Kelley married in 2011 and divorced in 2012. He later remarried, and investigators believe the church attack was connected to conflict with his second wife's family. Bonnie Kristian