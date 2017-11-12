Jaws' Richard Dreyfuss accused of sexual harassment

Saturday Night Live got right down to business this week with a cold open skewering Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct toward girls as young as 14 and hasn't exactly denied dating teenagers as an adult, commenting Friday he doesn't "remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother."

The skit featured Mikey Day as Moore having a chat with Beck Bennett's Vice President Mike Pence, who urges Moore to suspend his campaign. "We can't take chances," Pence muses, and "it's hard to convince people you're not into young girls when you dress like Woody from Toy Story."