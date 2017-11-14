North Korean soldier shot while defecting to the South in critical condition

A North Korean soldier who was shot multiple times as he defected to South Korea is in critical condition but is expected to survive, the South Korean government said Tuesday.
On Monday, the soldier was driving in a vehicle alone when he started to speed toward the border, South Korean military official Suh Uk said. A wheel came off the vehicle, and he had to jump out and run to the border. North Korean soldiers fired about 40 rounds at him, and he ended up taking cover behind a South Korean structure inside the demilitarized zone. He was ultimately saved by South Korean and U.S. soldiers, who brought him over the border.
The soldier underwent several surgeries on Monday, and Suh said when he arrived at the hospital, he was unconscious and couldn't breathe on his own. He sustained intestinal damage, and doctors have removed five bullets from his body so far. The soldier was unarmed, and his uniform showed he held a lower rank, Suh said; they are still trying to determine where is from inside North Korea. This is the first time since 2007 that a North Korean soldier has defected across the Joint Security Area, Reuters reports. Catherine Garcia
Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers puzzle out the GOP's bifurcated response to Roy Moore and sex abuse
Trevor Noah began his segment on Roy Moore on Monday's Daily Show by giving a confused two cheers to Republican senators who are running away from the Alabama GOP Senate nominee, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "Ha-ha, look at Mitch McConnell's face," he said. "He looks like a man who made a point that... I agree with... about how we should believe the victims — I'm not used to this feeling, this is weird." He spent the rest of it criticizing Moore's loyal supporters elsewhere on the right, and especially Moore's evangelical Christian base, some of whom "only use religion when it suits them."
Moore, "as a devoted member of the Christian right who's been accused of horrible acts, he knows the one place a person can find forgiveness: You've got to go to a church, and then you take a right and go down two blocks to Sean Hannity's house," Noah said, playing some of Hannity's cringeworthy radio interview with Moore. Still, "Republican politics can basically be divided into two eras: there's BG and AG — before the grab and after the grab," Noah said, referring to President Trump's Access Hollywood confession. "Because once they made sexual assault seem like a partisan issue, it enabled all of their party members to use politics as a shield for their sex crimes."
On Late Night, Seth Meyers also focused on the "grotesque lengths" Moore's supporters are taking to defend him, with some awkward clips. "Not only are the accounts of Moore's accusers credible and supported by more than 30 sources," plus an unfortunate high school yearbook signing, Meyers said. "but people who know Moore have since come forward to corroborate the fact that Moore liked to date teen girls." It's nice that McConnell wants Moore out, Meyers said, "but now the question, what specific actions will the GOP take to stop Moore?" Watch below. Peter Weber
In a letter sent to the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, a senior Justice Department official announced that prosecutors are looking into whether they should appoint a special counsel to investigate the Clinton Foundation and former President Barack Obama letting Russia's nuclear power agency purchase a controlling stake in the Uranium One company.
The move comes 10 days after President Trump told reporters he is "really not involved with the Justice Department," but he thinks they "should be looking at the Democrats" because "a lot of people are disappointed in the Justice Department, including me." In his letter, Stephen Boyd, an assistant attorney general, said the prosecutors will "report directly to the attorney general and the deputy attorney general, as appropriate, and will make recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit a special counsel."
Trump has been mad at Attorney General Jeff Sessions ever since he recused himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, setting up the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. People close to the White House told The New York Times that Sessions thinks if a special counsel is appointed to investigate the Uranium One deal, a talking point among some conservatives that is considered a non-scandal by those who have fact-checked it, he'll be back in Trump's good graces. During his confirmation hearing in January, Sessions said if there was ever any investigation into the Clinton Foundation, he would recuse himself. Catherine Garcia
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in California ruled on Monday that President Trump's latest version of a travel ban can go partially into effect, letting the government deny entry into the country of people who hail from six Muslim-majority countries and have no ties to family or institutions in the U.S.
Trump announced the travel ban, his third, on Sept. 24, replacing previous bans that were stopped in federal courts. The state of Hawaii sued to block the ban, arguing that the Trump administration does not have the authority to impose the restrictions under federal immigration law, and the Trump administration requested that the appeals court block a judge's ruling that put the ban on hold.
Under Monday's ruling, the ban will apply to people from Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Chad who have no connections to the United States; familial connections include grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law living in the U.S. Trump says his travel ban is necessary to protect the United States. Catherine Garcia
On a weekend trip to Roy Moore's hometown of Gadsden, Alabama, The New Yorker's Charles Bethea spoke with and messaged more than a dozen local residents who said they've heard over the years that Moore, the Republican Senate nominee, was banned from the mall because he pestered teenage girls.
Two women who spoke to The Washington Post last week, detailing how Moore tried to pursue relationships with them when they were teens, said they first met him at the Gadsden Mall, which opened in 1974. Moore was a regular visitor there in the late 1970s and early 1980s, several people told Bethea, and many employees remembered he would show up, usually by himself, wearing nice clothes. Gary Legat, who worked at a record store at the mall from 1981 to 1985, said it was a place where teens went "to see and be seen." He said he thinks Moore was banned from the mall in 1979, and knows "the ban was in place when I got there."
A retired police officer named J.D. Thomas, who worked security at the mall, looked out for the teenage visitors, Legat said, and once told him: "If you see Moore here, tell me. I'll take care of him." When Bethea called Thomas, he said he would not discuss the ban, but two police officers did tell Bethea that at the time, several teens who worked in the mall asked their managers to keep Moore away from them. "The general knowledge of the time when I moved here was that this guy is a lawyer cruising the mall for high school dates," one officer said, and the mall viewed him as a problem. Catherine Garcia
Hours after a woman accused Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old, the Republican Alabama Senate nominee told reporters Monday night he has never met her and this is a "political maneuver."
"I can tell you without hesitation this is absolutely false," Moore said. "I never did what she said I did. I don't even know the woman. I don't know anything about her." In a press conference Monday afternoon, Beverly Young Nelson said that when she was a 16-year-old waitress at Olde Hickory House in Gadsen, Alabama, Moore, then a district attorney, dined there frequently, and one night he offered to give her a ride home when her shift was over. Nelson said that instead of driving to her house, Moore parked the car and groped her, then threatened her after she fought back. Nelson is the fifth woman to come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct or harassment against Moore.
Moore said he does not know where the Olde Hickory House "is or was," and said the accusers only came forward because he is ahead in the polls. During her press conference, Nelson showed one of her high school yearbooks, which included an inscription from Moore: "To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say 'Merry Christmas.' Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A. ... Olde Hickory House." Moore did not comment on the yearbook message. Catherine Garcia
More than a dozen medical groups have agreed to change the guidelines for what constitutes high blood pressure in adults, based on the findings of a major study conducted two years ago.
For decades, the upper threshold for high blood pressure has been a top reading of at least 140 or a bottom number of 90; the new guidelines, announced Monday at the American Heart Association's conference in California, drop the numbers to 130 over 80. That means an additional 30 million Americans now have the condition, and it affects half of all adults in the United States.
The study found that when people tried to keep their top number at 120, it lowered their risk of having heart problems. Doctors say that in 90 percent of high blood pressure cases, the condition is caused by little to no exercise, unhealthy diets, and other bad habits, The Associated Press reports, and as blood pressure improves, the risk for heart disease and stroke drop. Catherine Garcia
The WikiLeaks Twitter account repeatedly messaged Donald Trump Jr. with political advice, The Atlantic reported Monday. Trump Jr. did not always respond to WikiLeaks' overtures, but The Atlantic reports that he did email senior officials in the Trump campaign, including Stephen Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, and Jared Kushner, in September 2016 to announce that WikiLeaks had contacted him.
On Oct. 3, 2016, for example, WikiLeaks messaged Trump Jr. about a quote from his father's then-rival for president, Hillary Clinton. "Hiya it'd be great if you guys could comment on/push this story," WikiLeaks wrote, attaching a screenshot of a leaked document where Clinton jokingly suggested droning WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Trump Jr. replied, per messages obtained by The Atlantic: "Already did that earlier today. It's amazing what she can get away with."
The messaging was mostly one-sided, and Trump Jr. stopped replying to WikiLeaks' messages in October 2016. But that didn't stop the organization from reaching out; weeks before the election, WikiLeaks suggested that the Trump campaign send them now-President Trump's tax returns in order to "improve the perception of our impartiality." On election day, hours before Trump became the clear winner, WikiLeaks suggested to Trump Jr. that his father refuse to concede the election and instead challenge the media and "other types of rigging that occurred."
WikiLeaks declined to comment on the messages. An attorney for Trump Jr. said in a statement: "We can say with confidence that we have no concerns about these documents and any questions about them have been easily answered in the appropriate forum." As recently as July, WikiLeaks reached out to the first son, offering to publish his email exchange with Rob Goldstone, the publicist who set up his heavily scrutinized meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.
Read the full story on the correspondence between Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks at The Atlantic. Kelly O'Meara Morales