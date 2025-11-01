Political cartoons for November 1

Saturday's political cartoons include insurance premiums, early voting in NYC, and more

This cartoon depicts an older woman greeting a trick-or-treater dressed as a rocket on her doorstep. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Oh, you&amp;rsquo;re a rocket ship. How adorable.&amp;rdquo; The child responds, &amp;ldquo;Actually, I&amp;rsquo;m health insurance premiums.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place in a polling location where a male reporter speaks into a microphone while voters drop off their ballots and have clothespins on their noses. The reporter says, &amp;ldquo;Most polls continue to show Mamdani in the lead, but plenty of voters appear to be turning out for Cuomo.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon depicts an obese Donald Trump looking at his phone while a giant beast labeled &amp;ldquo;Inflation&amp;rdquo; crushes Uncle Sam behind Trump&amp;rsquo;s back. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Not high on my priority list.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

