10 things you need to know today: March 6, 2020

Warren suspends her presidential campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) dropped out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday. Warren was the last top-tier woman in a field that once contained a record number of women candidates. She briefly became a frontrunner but then lost ground to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the battle for progressive voters focused on limiting the power of the wealthy and making government more responsive to the working class. Warren's departure set up essentially a two-man race between Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, disappointing voters who had hoped she would be the nation's first woman president. "One of the hardest parts of this," Warren said, "is all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years." [The New York Times]