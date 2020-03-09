10 things you need to know today: March 9, 2020

Health official says Americans might have to avoid crowds

Americans might have to stop attending large gatherings to protect themselves from the coronavirus as it spreads through the United States, Anthony Fauci, head of the infectious diseases unit at the National Institutes of Health, said Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press. The State Department on Sunday also warned against cruise ship travel during the outbreak. Public health officials in the U.S. have confirmed at least 532 coronavirus infections in 33 states, and 21 deaths from the flu-like virus that causes the sometimes deadly respiratory illness COVID-19. The outbreak, which started in central China, also is spreading rapidly in other countries. Italy now has reported more cases than any other nation outside China, with more than 7,350 of the world's 109,400 cases. Italy has shut down much of its north, the epicenter of its outbreak. [Reuters, The New York Times]