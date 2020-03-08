Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar under self-quarantine after 'extended' interaction with coronavirus patient

-
Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar under self-quarantine after 'extended' interaction with coronavirus patientMarch 8, 2020
-
As coronavirus spreads, France bans large public gatherings nationwide12:28 a.m.
-
Trump retweets White House photo of him fiddling, says he doesn't know 'what this means'March 8, 2020
-
State Department warns Americans to avoid cruise ships during coronavirus outbreakMarch 8, 2020
-
South Korea: North Korea fires 3 unidentified projectilesMarch 8, 2020
-
Ted Cruz self-quarantines after shaking hands with coronavirus patientMarch 8, 2020
-
Former FDA chief urges government to incentivize localities to shut down their economies amid coronavirus spreadMarch 8, 2020
-
Governors react to Trump's communication during coronavirus outbreak: 'It's background noise'March 8, 2020
March 8, 2020