10 things you need to know today: March 16, 2020

Trump says he's considering pardon for Michael Flynn

President Trump tweeted on Sunday that he is considering a possible pardon for Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians before Trump took office. "So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has 'lost' the records of General Michael Flynn," Trump wrote. "How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!" It was not immediately clear what records Trump was claiming had been lost. Flynn's lawyers have said in court that prosecutors have not handed over evidence that could clear Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying about his contacts with Russia's ambassador. [The Washington Post]