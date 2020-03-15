See More Speed Reads
COVID-19
Edit

Number of coronavirus cases in U.S. surges past 3,000

7:30 p.m.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surged past 3,000 on Sunday, with at least 61 deaths, according to CDC and government data. Across the country, several cities and states announced further measures to limit the spread of the disease, including the closure of restaurants, bars, and nightlife venues. New York City Public Schools, the nation's largest school district, announced that all schools would be closed starting Monday. Meanwhile at the White House, President Trump claimed the government had "tremendous control" over the situation.

Internationally, Italy saw its deadliest day since the outbreak began, with 368 new deaths reported Sunday, bringing the country's total death toll from COVID-19 to more than 1,800. Other countries in Europe, including France, Germany, and Spain all announced harsher social distancing policies and immigration controls in response to sharply rising case numbers. Bryan Maygers

CNN Democratic Debate
Edit

Sanders says the first thing we need to do to curb coronavirus 'is shut this president up right now'

8:29 p.m.

When asked what he would do to save American lives from the novel coronavirus, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had an immediate answer for the CNN debate moderators on Sunday night: "The first thing we've got to do, whether or not I'm president, is shut this president up right now."

Sanders further alleged that "Trump is undermining the doctors and scientists who are trying to help the American people. It is unacceptable for him to be blabbering un-factual information, which is confusing the public."

The Trump administration has been widely slammed over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, with the president downplaying the crisis. Trump's address in the Rose Garden on Friday was described as "the worst speech of his political career" by The Week's Matthew Walther, and The New York Times' fact-check found that he was misleading about everything from a website Google is setting up to help handle the outbreak to unfounded criticism against the Obama administration over their handling of swine flu in 2009.

Sanders also had additional ideas for how to slow the coronavirus outbreak, which you can listen to below. Jeva Lange

coronavirus update
Edit

A coronavirus vaccine begins clinical trials Monday — but it could be well over a year before you can get it

7:58 p.m.
Hopefully the coronavirus vaccine is developed soon.
iStock

A clinical trial testing a vaccine that could potentially protect against the novel coronavirus will begin Monday, The Associated Press reports. That will be the day that a human patient receives his or her dose of the experimental vaccine.

Vaccines take between a year and 18 months to be fully validated, public health officials told the AP. But "the traditional vaccine timeline is 15 to 20 years. That would not be acceptable here," Mark Feinberg, the president and CEO of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, recently told STAT. "When you hear predictions about it taking at best a year or a year and a half to have a vaccine available … there’s no way to come close to those timelines unless we take new approaches."

According to projections by the CDC that were reported by The New York Times, between 160 million and 214 million people could be infected, some 2.4 million to 21 million people could be hospitalized, and as many as 200,000 to 1.7 million people could die by the time the virus runs its course. Jeva Lange

where to watch
Edit

Where to watch Sunday's Democratic debate

7:34 p.m.
Biden and Sanders will have their first one-on-one debate tonight.
Frederic J. Brown / AFP

And then there were two. On Sunday night, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will participate in their first one-on-one debate from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the CNN studio in Washington, D.C., after the event was moved from its initial venue in Phoenix due to the coronavirus outbreak. There will be no studio audience, and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is still running, will not be on stage.

Biden comes into the debate with a commanding delegate lead of 890 to Sanders' 736; it takes 1,991 to secure the nomination. Sanders, though, will likely use the opportunity to push his signature Medicare for all proposal in light of the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the nation's attention. Biden could use the same set of current events to present his alternative to single-payer, and tout his tested leadership skills.

The debate will air on CNN, and will be streaming on CNN's homepage and apps with no cable log-in required. You can watch it live here. Jeva Lange

This just in
Edit

Fed slashes rates to near-zero as part of extended emergency coronavirus response

7:07 p.m.
Jerome H. Powell
Eric BARADAT / AFP

The Federal Reserve dropped interest rates to near zero on Sunday as part of an extended and ongoing emergency response to the economic downturn caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, The New York Times reports. In addition to dropping the benchmark interest rate to a range of 0 to 0.25 percent, the Fed announced it will buy at least $500 billion in Treasury securities and $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities "over coming months."

"This better work because I don't know what they have left and no amount of money raining from the sky will cure this virus," said Peter Boockvar, the chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, as reported by CNBC. "Only time and medicine will."

Speaking at a news conference Sunday evening, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell acknowledged that "the virus presents significant economic challenges" as workers are forced to quarantine themselves to mitigate the spread of disease. President Trump congratulated the Fed on the move, adding "people in the market should be very thrilled."

That remains to be seen. The decision comes after a historically tumultuous week: "After peaking at an all-time high of 29,551.42 on February 12, the Dow Jones Industrial Average began falling as panic and economic disruption from the coronavirus outbreak spread across the globe," writes The Week's Jeff Spross. "On Wednesday, the Dow's plunge closed just over 20 percent below its February peak, crossing the magic threshold of bear market territory, and ending what is widely considered the longest bull market run in history."

While the end of the week saw a brief rebound, U.S. stock futures had dropped 5 percent Sunday despite the Fed's efforts, hitting the limits for trading. Jeva Lange

Sunday shows
Edit

Mnuchin says coronavirus economic downturn 'isn't like the financial crisis,' predicts 'big rebound'

12:54 p.m.

If the U.S. confronts the coronavirus pandemic properly, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin doesn't believe the current economic downturn will leave a lasting mark, and he anticipates a "big rebound."

"This isn't like the [2008] financial crisis, as I've said, this will have an end to it as we confront the virus," Mnuchin told Fox News' Chris Wallace on Sunday during an interview on Fox News Sunday.

Instead of worrying about the long-term effects, he said the U.S. should focus on providing relief to people and business who need it right now. As he views it, Washington is undergoing a multi-step process to make sure that happens, starting with last week's bipartisan economic relief legislation. Next up, he said, the goal is to help out the struggling travel and hospitality industries.

But looking down the road, Mnuchin feels good. "I have every confidence that this market is going to be higher down the road and the U.S. is still the greatest place to invest," he said after Wallace asked him about how much more stocks will likely drop. Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump is reportedly trying to lure a German company working on coronavirus vaccine exclusively to the U.S.

12:29 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

No one can fault President Trump for wanting Americans to have access to a coronavirus vaccine in the future, but Germany isn't pleased with the way he's reportedly trying to do it.

Per Reuters, Germany's health ministry confirmed a report from German Newspaper Welt am Sonntag that said Trump has offered funds to lure biopharmaceutical company CureVac, which is working on developing a vaccine for the new virus, from Germany to the United States. Welt am Sonntag quoted an anonymous German official who said Trump would do anything to get a vaccine, "but only for the United States."

A German health ministry official, meanwhile, said Berlin wants to make sure vaccines and other substances that could be used to fight off the coronavirus are developed in Germany and Europe, as well. Above all, the hope is to avoid exclusivity.

"The exclusive sale of a possible vaccine to the USA must be prevented by all means," tweeted Karl Lauterbach, a professor of health economics epidemiology and German lawmaker, in response to the report. "Capitalism has limits."

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. embassy in Berlin, and CureVac declined to comment, but the company's CEO Daniel Menichella met with Trump, Vice Presidnet Mike Pence, and other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force earlier this month.

CureVac is narrowing its field of vaccine candidates, and hopes to begin testing in June or July. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

3 key pieces of coronavirus info from task force immunologist

11:01 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the network rounds Sunday, where he continued to deliver information about the coronavirus pandemic to American audiences.

Fauci has said things will get worse in the United States before they get better, but he's also made it clear Americans still have the opportunity to reduce the virus' affect and avoid European-style lockdowns, so long as they limit social interactions and commit to other preventative measures.

That optimism isn't an excuse to relax, though. Fauci doesn't envision the U.S. needing to take such drastic steps as banning all domestic travel, but he still prefers the country be "overly aggressive," and encouraged people to avoid bars, restaurants, and non-essential travel. As he put it, he'd rather be criticized for overreacting than doing too little.

He also had a message for Americans in Europe — there is no need to rush back. President Trump's travel ban doesn't apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents, Fauci reminded viewers while indicating it's better to avoid massive crowds at airports that could risk spreading infections. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.