10 things you need to know today: March 17, 2020

Researchers start tests on potential coronavirus vaccine

U.S. researchers on Monday began a first test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday. Doctors injected the arms of four healthy volunteers at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle. The potential vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus was developed in record time following the outbreak in China that ignited the pandemic. "We're team coronavirus now," Kaiser Permanente study leader Dr. Lisa Jackson said just before the test began. "Everyone wants to do what they can in this emergency." Some of the 45 volunteers who will get two doses a month apart said they were glad to be part of the experiment. "We all feel so helpless. This is an amazing opportunity for me to do something," said Jennifer Haller, 43, of Seattle. [The Associated Press]