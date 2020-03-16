Trump admits coronavirus is looking 'very bad,' economy may be headed toward recession

-
Trump admits coronavirus is looking 'very bad,' economy may be headed toward recession4:24 p.m.
-
Universal to make theatrical films available on demand for $20 amid the coronavirus pandemic3:47 p.m.
-
Ohio governor says lawsuit will be filed to postpone primary amid coronavirus pandemic3:41 p.m.
-
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus2:55 p.m.
-
Canada is closing its border to almost all non-citizens except Americans2:40 p.m.
-
Mitt Romney proposes giving every American adult $1,0002:26 p.m.
-
Trump to governors: Try getting respirators for coronavirus patients yourselves1:57 p.m.
-
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says 'scariest part' of having coronavirus is that he has no symptoms1:15 p.m.
4:24 p.m.
3:47 p.m.
3:41 p.m.
2:55 p.m.
2:40 p.m.
2:26 p.m.
1:57 p.m.
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says 'scariest part' of having coronavirus is that he has no symptoms
1:15 p.m.