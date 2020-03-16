Mitt Romney proposes giving every American adult $1,000

-
Mitt Romney proposes giving every American adult $1,0002:26 p.m.
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus2:55 p.m.
Canada is closing its border to almost all non-citizens except Americans2:40 p.m.
Trump to governors: Try getting respirators for coronavirus patients yourselves1:57 p.m.
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says 'scariest part' of having coronavirus is that he has no symptoms1:15 p.m.
Cuomo says he doesn't believe New York will 'be able to flatten the curve' enough to meet health care system's capacity12:25 p.m.
Bill de Blasio goes to the YMCA in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic because it 'keeps him grounded'12:21 p.m.
CNBC analyst says Trump's stock market autograph was his 'mission accomplished' moment11:24 a.m.
