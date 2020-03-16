See More Speed Reads
Math
Edit

Mitt Romney proposes giving every American adult $1,000

2:26 p.m.
Mitt Romney.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Is Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) ready to join the Yang Gang?

Romney is out with a proposal that should make entrepreneur and former 2020 Democratic candidate Andrew Yang proud, on Monday saying every American adult should receive a check for $1,000 amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

This step, Romney said, will "help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy." Romney added that "expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits" are also "crucial," but the $1,000 check "will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options."

The Utah senator offered numerous other proposals for responding to the coronavirus crisis, including providing grants to small businesses impacted by the pandemic and deferring student loan payments "for a period of time to ease the burden for those who are just graduating now, in an economy suffering because of the COVID-19 outbreak."

Yang's central proposal during his 2020 campaign was to provide Americans with a universal basic income of $1,000 a month, an idea that some Democrats have been re-upping in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Like Romney, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is also backing the $1,000 payment idea, saying a check in that amount should go to all middle class and low-income adults because "we can't leave the hardest-hit Americans behind."

Romney's proposal is for a one-time check and not a monthly payment as Democrats like Yang have called for. But Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted Monday, "GOP & Democrats are both coming to the same conclusion: Universal Basic Income is going to have to play a role in helping Americans weather this crisis."

Meanwhile, Yang himself on Monday retweeted Romney's proposal after writing earlier in the day, "What exactly is the political downside of putting money into people’s hands? Get your sh-t together Congress and do the right thing." Brendan Morrow

'this is serious'
Edit

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

2:55 p.m.

Idris Elba is the latest major Hollywood star to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The actor shared the news on Monday, saying he is "doing ok" and received a test despite not experiencing any symptoms because he was exposed to someone who previously tested positive for the virus. After learning this person tested positive, Elba says he immediately self-quarantined.

"Look, this is serious," Elba said. "...There are people out there who aren't showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it."

With this in mind, Elba urged his followers to wash their hands vigilantly and practice social distancing.

Elba's announcement comes after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced last week they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, although unlike Elba, Hanks and Wilson said they had been experiencing symptoms beforehand. Olga Kurylenko, the actress known for her role in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, also recently said that she tested positive for the virus.

"Now is the time for solidarity," Elba said in his video on Monday. "Now is the time for thinking about each other. ... Stay positive and don't freak out." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus border closings
Edit

Canada is closing its border to almost all non-citizens except Americans

2:40 p.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday the country is closing its borders for non-citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision allows for a few exceptions, including permanent residents, immediate family members of citizens, and American citizens.

"We can still slow the spread of this virus," said Trudeau. Despite showing no symptoms himself, Trudeau is in isolation after his wife Sophie Grégoire tested positive for COVID-19. "It is time to take every precaution to keep people safe," he said.

Trudeau said it's time for any Canadians abroad to come home, though they'll have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

Ottawa is also trying to ensure no one who displays any symptoms does not enter Canada by having air passengers complete a basic health assessment before boarding their flight. Tim O'Donnell

DIY
Edit

Trump to governors: Try getting respirators for coronavirus patients yourselves

1:57 p.m.
Donald Trump.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Governors across the United States are scrambling to make sure their health care systems have enough respirators to help people diagnosed with the coronavirus, but President Trump surprised them Monday by telling them not wait for the federal government, The New York Times reports.

"Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves," Trump reportedly told the governors during a conference call.

He did say the federal government "will be backing" the states, but, for now, they should try to resolve the issue on their own. "Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself," he said.

Beyond that, Trump reportedly stayed on course by sounding optimistic amid the pandemic, promising the governors "we're going to get it remedied and hopefully very quickly." Trump has invoked some strict travel measures since the outbreak began, but his critics have argued he's been slow to grasp the severity of the situation, leaving the most intense measures to the states. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says 'scariest part' of having coronavirus is that he has no symptoms

1:15 p.m.

NBA star Donovan Mitchell is feeling "fine" after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus — but that, he says, is the "scariest part."

Mitchell last week became the second Utah Jazz player to test positive for the novel coronavirus after Rudy Gobert, and Mitchell spoke out in a Good Morning America interview on Monday while in isolation, explaining he has "no symptoms" at all.

"I could walk down the street — if it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it," he said. "I think that's the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine, be fine, and you never know who you may be talking to, who they're going home too."

Mitchell noted this is a "unique situation," though, adding he's "really blessed."

Since testing positive for the coronavirus, Mitchell's teammate Gobert issued an apology for his "careless" behavior; at a press conference prior to his diagnosis, he joked around and purposely touched all the recording devices in front of him. Mitchell told GMA it "took a while" for him to "cool off" about Gobert's behavior, but he's "really happy" more players didn't end up testing positive.

"I'm glad we were able to contain it as much as possible," he said. Brendan Morrow

flattening the curve
Edit

Cuomo says he doesn't believe New York will 'be able to flatten the curve' enough to meet health care system's capacity

12:25 p.m.

Much has been made about efforts to "flatten the curve" during the coronavirus pandemic. That is, making sure the number of infected patients doesn't surpass the health care system's capacity.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday he doesn't believe his state will be able to do that. To counter, he's asking the federal government to do more and is reportedly working with the National Guard to identify facilities like dorm rooms and old nursing homes that could be retrofitted as hospitals.

Despite the striking statement by Cuomo, who oversees a state with one of the worst outbreaks in the country, former Food and Drug Administration commission Scott Gottlieb, who has called from swift action in the crisis' early stages, is impressed with the steps taken by states in recent days to mitigate the spread, arguing there's "cause for optimism." While he said there will undoubtedly be hard times in the next few weeks, he claimed the U.S. is ahead of China at a comparable point during the epidemic.

Gottlieb added the priority now should be to focus on hospital capacity, and prepare for a potential surge in patients in cities like New York and Seattle. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Bill de Blasio goes to the YMCA in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic because it 'keeps him grounded'

12:21 p.m.

The global coronavirus pandemic apparently didn't dissuade New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio from hitting the YMCA on the very same day all gyms in the state are set to close.

De Blasio on Monday was spotted at a YMCA in Brooklyn, per CNN's Andrew Kaczynski, the morning New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told reporters that gyms would close in the evening. This is the latest step the state is taking in response to the new virus as the number of cases in New York climbs past 900.

New Yorkers walking by, according to Kaczynski, appeared stunned to see their own mayor at the gym in the middle of this pandemic, during which they've been urged by health experts to stay home, with one person commenting, "What an idiot."

Although de Blasio reportedly ignored Kaczynski's questions about his YMCA visit, his spokesperson put out a statement defending it, saying, "The YMCA has been a huge part of his and his family's life, like it has been for a lot of New Yorkers. It's clear that's about to change and before that, the mayor wanted to visit a place that keeps him grounded one last time."

Over the weekend, de Blasio was widely criticized for telling New Yorkers, despite the repeated warnings from experts to avoid crowds and not go to bars, that "if you love your neighborhood bar, go there now." Writer Matt O'Brien tweeted in response, "This is one of the worst things De Blasio could tell people. Unbelievably stupid and reckless." Brendan Morrow

history rhymes
Edit

CNBC analyst says Trump's stock market autograph was his 'mission accomplished' moment

11:24 a.m.

Back in 2003, then-President George W. Bush stood on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and delivered the now-infamous "Mission Accomplished" speech, in which he announced the U.S. was at the end of major combat operations in Iraq.

Bush himself never actually said the words "mission accomplished," but a banner behind him projected the statement. Still, the point is that the prediction was wrong and the U.S. has remained in some form of combat in Iraq ever since.

Well, CNBC contributor Josh Brown thinks Trump may have had his own "mission accomplished" moment last Friday when he autographed a chart showing the stock market's major rally amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brown thinks it's "pretty much the same thing" as Bush's speech, suggesting the U.S. — and the stock market (which plunged again) — are far from out of the woods, despite the president's optimism. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.