10 things you need to know today: March 29, 2020

Former GOP Sen. Tom Coburn dies at 72

Former Oklahoma Sen. Tom Coburn (R) died Saturday at his home in Tulsa after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 72. Coburn had battled health issues for many years, and his bout with cancer led him to retire from the Senate in 2015, two years before his second term was up. An obstetrician by training, Coburn — who served in the House before winning a seat in the upper chamber — was known for his fierce commitment to conservatism, both fiscally and socially. He was opposed to the expansion of the federal government, abortion rights, and same-sex marriage, and did not believe in global warming science. Still, he was known for bipartisanship on oversight issues and received praise from Democrats for his response to the 2008 financial crisis and his investigations into corruption, tax avoidance, and fraudulent social security claims. [The Washington Post, The Week]