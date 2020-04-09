10 things you need to know today: April 9, 2020

Saudi Arabia plans cease-fire to counter coronavirus threat in Yemen

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that the coalition it leads would observe a unilateral cease-fire in Yemen's war starting Thursday. The kingdom said it intended the move to help restart United Nations-brokered peace talks. Saudi officials said the peace push was largely motivated by concerns that the COVID-19 coronavirus could spread in Yemen, which remained one of the nations without a confirmed case of the novel virus. Aid workers have warned that an outbreak in the war-ravaged nation could be devastating, as it already is enduring a humanitarian crisis. The ceasefire will be observed by Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the internationally recognized Yemeni government, but there was no immediate word on whether Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels, who have taken control of much of Yemen, would go along. [The New York Times]