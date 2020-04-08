See More Speed Reads
coronavirus and the economy
1 in 3 renters have paid no rent in April, trade group frets

7:58 a.m.
Rentals
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Only 69 percent of tenants paid any rent in the first five days of April, down from 81 percent in March and 82 percent in April 2019, the National Multifamily Housing Council, a landlord trade group, and real estate data firms reported Wednesday. The 31 percent of tenants who have paid no rent is a worrisome sign for landlords as the coronavirus outbreak roils the economy, but some of the renters may still pay later this month and electronic payments are possibly still being processed, NMHC said.

"The higher rate of people failing to pay rent was anticipated, given the 6.6 million new applications for unemployment benefits" last week, The Wall Street Journal notes. Many of the renters are protected from eviction by a patchwork of federal and local coronavirus emergency measures, but fewer than a third of U.S. rental units are financed through government-backed mortgages and thus eligible for the deferred mortgage payments authorized by Congress last month.

The data on unpaid rent is based on 13.4 million higher-end rental units, and it does not include single-family homes or public or subsidized housing. Real estate analysts and financial interests are concerned that a rise in unpaid rent could have adverse affects on the wider real estate market and mortgage-backed investments. Peter Weber

R.I.P.
Jimmy Fallon mourns beloved SNL music producer Hal Willner, who died of coronavirus

8:01 a.m.

Music producer Hal Willner, a veteran of Saturday Night Live, has died from COVID-19 complications, and Jimmy Fallon just offered a touching tribute.

The Tonight Show host and former SNL cast member on his Tuesday show-from-home choked up while mourning Willner, describing the late producer as a "creative genius" who was loved by all.

"I loved him so much," Fallon said. "Everyone loved him, every cast member loved him. And we'll miss him so much."

In addition to producing SNL musical sketches, Willner throughout his career also produced music from artists like Lou Reed and Marianne Faithfull and worked on tribute albums like Stay Awake: Various Interpretations of Music from Vintage Disney Films. Variety reports he died from coronavirus complications at 64.

Fallon on The Tonight Show noted that many Americans now either know someone who had the novel coronavirus and recovered from it or someone who had it and passed away, and "sadly, for me, today was my first passing."

The Tonight Show host's observation that "everyone loved" Willner is clearly the case, as tons of tributes for him poured in from comedy legends this week. Adam Sandler mourned "an incredible person who so many of us will miss," while Julia Louis-Dreyfus said she was "heartbroken" by the news about her "weird and lovely pal." John Mulaney also wrote in a tweet addressed to Willner, "You loved life completely and lived it intensely and I know you would find it funny that it took a global pandemic to take you away. I am going to miss you a lot." Brendan Morrow

Watch this
Watch quarantined singers perform social-distancing songs on the late night shows

6:20 a.m.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert are co-hosting an unusual all-star concert on April 18 to lift the world's mood as it self-quarantines to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. But each of the hosts is already experimenting with presenting sheltered-in-place musical acts on their own shows, filmed from home. The result is an interesting, frequently delightful, way to experience songs you have never heard by artists you know, songs from artists you may not know about, and songs you know by artists who didn't make them famous, performed alone at home. There has been a distinct quarantine theme to the music on this week's late night shows.

On Monday's Tonight Show, Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong did a cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells hit "I Think We're Alone Now," accompanied by his digital audio workstation. "How apropos," Fallon said of the song choice.

On Monday's Late Show, Jim James of My Morning Jacket paid homage to Bill Withers, who died over the weekend, with "Lean On Me," a song about how we can all be in this together.

REM's Michael Stipe debuted a song on Tuesday's Late Show that he wrote with Aaron Dessner of The National. The song, "No Time For Love Like Now," may not have been inspired by the isolation of quarantine, but there are clear echoes. "Where did this all begin to change, the lockdown memories can't sustain, this glistening, hanging free fall?" Stipe sings. "Whatever waiting means in this new place, I am waiting for you."

Fallon and Justin Timberlake created a short song explicitly about home quarantine for Tuesday's Tonight Show, mixed together from a phone conversation and household objects.

The Marsh family in Britain, whose coronavirus-themed homage to Les Misérables went viral, debuted another coronavirus-themed homage to Les Mis on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, and this one's a bit more earnest.

And the Avett Bothers sang one of their new songs, "C Sections and Railway Trestles," from their back porch for Tuesday's Tonight Show. It doesn't really have anything to do with the coronavirus or isolation, but it's still a good song and you can watch it below. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Kimmel request that Trump 'grow up and do your damn job'

5:01 a.m.

"Every day I wake up convinced I have the virus," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "They say the symptoms include being exhausted and aching all over, but those are also the symptoms of having young children."

President Trump switched press secretaries, hiring loyal Team Trumper Kayleigh McEnany, who back in February, wisely said" Trump would keep the coronavirus out of America, Kimmel said. Trump, meanwhile, has been using his daily press briefings "to beat up on the press," getting especially belligerent about "a report put out by his own administration that said hospitals have a shortage of supplies and long waits for tests," Kimmel said. It's obviously true, "but this report made him so angry he even went after a reporter for Fox News."

"Yes, a reporter's job isn't to ask questions, it is to praise the president for doing a great job," Stephen Colbert deadpanned on A Late Show, showing Trump's mean-girl answers. "Trump doesn't understand that no one cares about these hissy fits anymore," he said. "It doesn't matter who you voted for, everyone just wants to know the truth, because that's how you stay alive. So grow up and do your damn job! We have to; you should, too."

In Wisconsin, Republicans forced the state to hold its primary on Tuesday, coronavirus be damned. "I guess it's the Wisconsin way of showing New Hampshire that you can live free and die," Colbert said. "It's clearly sadistic to make people risk their lives to vote," but thanks to conservatives on two supreme courts, "voters were forced to do their best today, lining up at polling places to perform their constitutional duty and hoping not to get sick."

"So, the big question is, why are many Republicans in Wisconsin and around the country resisting efforts to make it easier to vote?" Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. "They're still giving their usual talking points about trying to prevent 'voter fraud,' but recently, prominent Republican leaders have been slipping up and telling the truth," including Trump. "These Republicans are afraid that if more people get access to voting, they're going to lose elections, and so instead of just coming up with policies that are more popular, they'd rather just make it harder to vote?" he summarized. "Basically, these Republicans believe in the free market for everything except themselves." Watch below. Peter Weber

good question
Dr. Anthony Fauci cautiously predicts kids will return to school next fall, 'but it's going to be different'

2:45 a.m.

A reporter at Tuesday's White House coronavirus press briefing raised the question many, many parents want answered: How soon will the kids be going back to school? This school year is probably out in most of the country, but what about summer school? In the fall?

Vice President Mike Pence, who was at the lectern, thanked America's teachers for adjusting to remote learning. The coronavirus task force will work on "guidance going forward, whether it be summer school or whether it be returning to school next fall," he said, "but the most important thing we can do is put this epidemic behind us as quickly as possible."

Pence turned the stage over to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "Well, my daughter is a school teacher, so she asked me the same question," Fauci said. "I fully expect — though I'm humble enough to know that I can't accurately predict — that by the time we get to the fall, that we will have this under control enough that it certainly will not be the way it is now, where people are shutting schools. My optimistic side tells me that we'll be able to renew, to a certain extent — but it's going to be different, remember now, because this is not going to disappear."

Assuming the U.S. has the ability to widely test for the disease, determine how many people have built up antibodies after surviving the virus, and trace the contacts of newly infected people, U.S. health officials will have a much better grasp of the situation in the fall, Fauci said. "All of these things are going to go into the decision of just how much back to the original way we'd like it to be in the fall. Bottom line is no absolute prediction, but I think we're going to be in good shape." Peter Weber

2020 race
Democrat Amy McGrath raises more money than Mitch McConnell in 1st quarter

2:11 a.m.
Amy McGrath.
Jason Davis/Getty Images

Democrat Amy McGrath is hoping she'll be the one to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in November, and when it comes to campaign cash, she's already ahead.

McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot who narrowly lost a 2018 congressional race, is the favorite to win the Democratic primary, which was moved to June because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, McGrath's campaign reported bringing in $12.8 million over the first three months of 2020, while McConnell's campaign reported raising close to $7.5 million over the same time period.

This was McConnell's most successful fundraising haul since becoming a senator in the mid-1980s, his campaign said. "Kentuckians know that at a time of great consequence, there is no substitute for the proven leadership of Mitch McConnell," campaign manager Kevin Golden told The Associated Press.

McGrath entered the Democratic primary race last summer, and has so far received $29.8 million in contributions for the 2020 election cycle, with McConnell raising $25.6 million; she has $14.7 million on hand, while McConnell has almost $14.9 million. McGrath campaign spokesman Terry Sebastian told AP her numbers show "voters are fed up with Mitch McConnell continually putting corporate handouts ahead of working people" and "working Americans don't trust his leadership and are demanding new leaders like Amy McGrath who they know will have their back." Catherine Garcia

a light at the end of the tunnel?
Wuhan's 76-day coronavirus lockdown is over, but life isn't back to normal

1:48 a.m.

China ended its 11-week coronavirus lockdown of Wuhan on Wednesday, and about 65,000 people quickly boarded trains and planes out of the city of 11 million, with thousands more fleeing by car, The Associated Press reports, citing local media. Beijing imposed hard restrictions on the city in the middle of the night on Jan. 23, with no warning, confining residents to their homes except to buy food or a limited number of other essential activities.

Wuhan is the epicenter of the global COVID-19 pandemic, accounting for most of China's 82,000 official coronavirus cases and 3,300 deaths. China reported no coronavirus cases on Wednesday. "While there are questions about the veracity of China's count, the unprecedented lockdown of Wuhan and Hubei have been successful enough that other countries adopted similar measures," AP notes. "With the restrictions ending, Hubei's provincial capital begins another experiment: resuming business and ordinary life while preventing more illnesses."

Wuhan residents aren't free to roam around the country. They still have to wear masks, undergo temperature checks, and submit to tests and 14-day quarantines if they leave Wuhan for another part of China. And in order to leave, they have to present a mandatory smartphone app that uses a combination of surveillance data to rate their health status. China is also seeking to revive small and medium-sized businesses in the industrial city with about $2.8 billion in preferential loans. Many of Wuhan's large factories are already up and running.

Still, there were public and private celebrations of the end of lockdown. "I haven't been outside for more than 70 days," a resident named Tong Zhengkun told AP. "Being indoors for so long drove me crazy." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
L.A. County's public health director tells families to consider removing elderly relatives from nursing homes

1:15 a.m.
Dr. Barbara Ferren.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The coronavirus can spread like wildfire through nursing homes, and Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County's public health director, said on Tuesday if families are able, it would be "perfectly appropriate" for them to pull their elderly relatives out of such facilities.

The COVID-19 coronavirus is able to cause devastation at nursing homes because many of the elderly residents have underlying health conditions; one of the country's first outbreaks was at a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, where two-thirds of residents and 47 workers became infected, and 35 people died. As of Tuesday, 173 people have died of COVID-19 in L.A. County, and 36 were residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Ferrer said.

Ferrer suggested that people who are now working from home might be able to care for their relatives, but acknowledged that for those whose loved ones have dementia or serious illnesses, taking them out of the nursing home might not be an option.

Dr. Michael Wasserman is president of the California Association of Long Term Care Medicine, which represents doctors, nurses, and other nursing home employees, and he told the Los Angeles Times if his mother or grandmother lived in a nursing home right now, and he had the "capability and the wherewithal to bring her home, I would." It doesn't matter how good a facility is, most nursing homes in the United States "are going to be challenged by this," Wasserman said. "Some will do better than others, but sooner or later, the virus will find its way in." Catherine Garcia

