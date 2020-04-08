1 in 3 renters have paid no rent in April, trade group frets

-
1 in 3 renters have paid no rent in April, trade group frets7:58 a.m.
-
Jimmy Fallon mourns beloved SNL music producer Hal Willner, who died of coronavirus8:01 a.m.
-
Watch quarantined singers perform social-distancing songs on the late night shows6:20 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Kimmel request that Trump 'grow up and do your damn job'5:01 a.m.
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci cautiously predicts kids will return to school next fall, 'but it's going to be different'2:45 a.m.
-
Democrat Amy McGrath raises more money than Mitch McConnell in 1st quarter2:11 a.m.
-
Wuhan's 76-day coronavirus lockdown is over, but life isn't back to normal1:48 a.m.
-
L.A. County's public health director tells families to consider removing elderly relatives from nursing homes1:15 a.m.
7:58 a.m.
8:01 a.m.
6:20 a.m.
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Kimmel request that Trump 'grow up and do your damn job'
5:01 a.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci cautiously predicts kids will return to school next fall, 'but it's going to be different'
2:45 a.m.
2:11 a.m.
1:48 a.m.
L.A. County's public health director tells families to consider removing elderly relatives from nursing homes
1:15 a.m.