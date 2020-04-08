Bernie Sanders reportedly spoke to Biden and Obama before ending his 2020 run

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had made a few phone calls to the last administration before making his big dropout decision.

Sanders suspended his 2020 run on Wednesday, saying his "path toward victory is virtually impossible" but pledging to stay on primary ballots through the Democratic National Convention to gain influence in the party. And shortly after making that announcement, Sanders reportedly made a call to Joe Biden, who he left as the presumptive Democratic nominee, CBS News reports.

Former Vice President @JoeBiden and Sen. @BernieSanders spoke around midday today about the senator’s decision to suspend his campaign, a source familiar with the call tells me. This was one of several calls between the two opponents in recent weeks. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) April 8, 2020

Sanders also consulted former President Barack Obama "several times" before making his decision, NBC News reports. Obama reportedly still isn't ready to hop into the 2020 fray just yet, but Sanders' suspension surely makes it easier for him to do so.

Source close to @BarackObama tells me: “When the moment is right and when he feels he can have maximum impact, the country will be hearing more from him.” Source notes Obama has spoken to @SenSanders “several times” over the past few weeks. — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) April 8, 2020

Hillary Clinton, 2016's Democratic nominee, meanwhile had no comment on Sanders' exit. Kathryn Krawczyk