10 things you need to know today: April 11, 2020

Trump: U.S. won't reopen 'until we know this country is going to be healthy'

President Trump on Friday formally rejected his pledge to "reopen" the U.S. by Easter and loosen CDC guidelines, saying that won't happen "until we know this country is going to be healthy." He did say he's assembling a task force that will help determine how to restart the economy eventually. Trump acknowledged COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases were "flattening substantially, suggesting that we're near the peak," but said strict social distancing guidelines would continue to prevent the virus from rebounding. Trump also claimed the U.S. is testing 100,000 people every day for COVID-19, and claimed "anyone who needs a test" can get one even though many people have reported that's not true. The FDA is currently working on a "blood-based serology test" to determine if people who recover from the coronavirus are immune to it, Trump added. [BBC, CNBC]