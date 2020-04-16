10 things you need to know today: April 16, 2020

Cuomo orders New Yorkers to wear masks when social distancing is impossible

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Wednesday ordered everyone in the state to wear face coverings in public if there's any danger they won't be able to observe social distancing to help contain the coronavirus outbreak. Cuomo's executive order takes effect after a three-day grace period. Cuomo said the state, which has more than a third of the nation's more than 600,000 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases, was moving toward slowly reopening businesses in what will become the "new normal." "Where we're going, it's not a reopening in that we're going to reopen what was. We're going to a different place," Cuomo said. The governor added that there would be no penalties "for now" but he expected citizens to enforce the policy by saying to anyone uncovered, "Where's your mask, buddy?" [CNBC]