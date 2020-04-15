See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Cuomo suggests New Yorkers should enforce new mask policy with public shaming: 'Where's your mask, buddy?'

2:49 p.m.

New York will begin requiring face coverings be worn in public when it's not possible to maintain social distancing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced — and he expects New Yorkers will help enforce the policy.

Cuomo in his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday said that he would be signing an executive order which says New Yorkers must wear masks, or mouth and nose coverings of some sort like a bandana, "in a situation where you cannot or are not maintaining social distancing." Cuomo cited public transportation and busy intersections as two examples where a face covering will need to be worn.

"Put the mask on when you are not in socially distanced places," he said. "Don't infect me. You don't have a right to infect me."

Walking down "a street that is unoccupied" is one example of a public situation where it would be possible to maintain social distancing, the governor explained. Cuomo is giving three days of notice before this executive order goes into effect "on the off chance that somebody doesn't have a cloth covering or a mask," he said.

Asked if there will be penalties for noncompliance, Cuomo said there won't be "for now," although there could be civil penalties "if people don't follow" the order. In the meantime, local governments should enforce it by reminding people in public when they need to be wearing a mask, he said, as should regular New Yorkers themselves.

"People will enforce it," Cuomo said. "They'll say to you, if they're standing next to you on a street corner, 'where's your mask, buddy?' In a nice, New York kind of way." Brendan Morrow

do this now
Edit

Donating to coronavirus relief can now land you a role beside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro

3:41 p.m.
Picture yourself here.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

If you ever dreamed of starring in a movie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, well, congratulations, it's proof you have a pulse.

But now you actually could, thanks to a new challenge the actors have set up with director Martin Scorsese to benefit Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, and America's Food Fund during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, DiCaprio and De Niro announced that "we want to offer you a walk-on role" in Scorsese's forthcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. All you have to do is "donate whatever you can" at allinchallenge.com, where 100 percent of the money will be distributed to the charities. Watch the actors' announcement here, and browse other celebrity All In challenges here. Jeva Lange

facemasks
Edit

White House staff reportedly had access to thousands of masks before reversing its policy for the general public

3:13 p.m.
The White House.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Before the Trump administration reversed its official stance on wearing facemasks in public during the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a top National Security Council deputy, Matt Pottinger, secured a deal in Mid-March with Taiwan to receive shipments of masks, fearing that both the White House and the country at large didn't have an adequate supply. Taiwan agreed and soon sent 500,000 masks to Washington. Most of those went toward the national stockpile, but a portion was set aside for White House staff, The Washington Post reports.

The NSC kept 1,800 for its own employees, while another 1,800 went to other personnel in the White House. That reportedly made some U.S. officials uncomfortable since civilians were still being told not to wear masks (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's reversal came on April 3) and health care workers across the country had to resort to measures like crafting homemade gear. But other White House officials reportedly noted that the vast majority of Taiwan-shipped equipment were prioritized for medical staff and first responders.

Pottinger has emerged as one of the figures within the White House who warned early on that China's initial coronavirus outbreak could become a major issue for the U.S. He'd been communicating regularly with his contacts in places throughout Asia, like Taiwan and Hong Kong, about how they successfully mitigated the spread, determining masks played a role. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

unbirdlievable
Edit

What's the deal with birds? This magnificent scientific paper examines.

2:46 p.m.

Birds are weird. Everyone knows it, but no one has investigated it. Until now.

On Tuesday, Dan Baldassarre, an assistant professor at the State University of New York at Oswego, announced that his research paper answering "What's the Deal with Birds?" had been published in the Scientific Journal of Research & Reviews. It breaks down three different types of birds by their weirdness, though its actual purpose isn't really about birds at all.

Right off the bat, Baldassarre's article is a gem. "Birds are very strange," it declares, but "the relative weirdness of birds as opposed to other animals is yet untested." "I looked at three different birds: a woodpecker, a parrot, and a penguin," which were "animals that I knew for sure were birds, and no other things like bugs and bats," Baldassarre explains. The article continues in a similar vein, complete with a weirdness matrix diagram.

While Baldassarre's study remains inconclusive on exactly what's up with birds, it does seem to prove his point: That the Scientific Journal of Research & Reviews is among dozens of "predatory journals" that publish low-quality or unreviewed papers, often for an exorbitant fee. Exposing these journals is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, as unreplicated and misleading studies have even informed government advice on fighting the disease.

Of course, the existence of this article is clearly a joke in itself. Everyone knows birds don't exist. Kathryn Krawczyk

eyebrows raised
Edit

State Department is reportedly concerned China is conducting nuclear tests

2:09 p.m.
China, U.S. flags.
WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

A new arms-control report expected to be made public by the State Department shows the United States is concerned that China is conducting secret nuclear tests despite a pledge against doing so, The Wall Street Journal reports.

There's reportedly no proof China is violating the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, and the alleged tests are reportedly not very powerful, but Washington's suspicions are driven by "high tempo" activity at China's Lop Nur test site, extensive excavations at the site, and Beijing's "purported use of of special chambers to contain explosion," per the Journal.

Additionally, the U.S. noticed interruptions in data transmission of radioactive emissions and seismic tremors from Chinese monitoring stations — which are part of an international network of sites to verify treaty compliance — in recent years. The Trump administration's report claims the data was deliberately blocked by Beijing, but a spokesperson for the body that oversees the international test ban treaty said those interruptions came during a negotiating process between the CTBT organization and the Chinese government.

Either way, the report could certainly exacerbate tensions between Washington and Beijing, which are already rising because of longstanding trade disputes and, more recently, the U.S.'s criticism of China's handling of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

take america's calls again
Edit

Trump reportedly scrapped idea for his own daily radio show to avoid competition with Rush Limbaugh

1:20 p.m.
Donald Trump
Alex Wong / Getty Images

President Trump as talk radio host? It reportedly almost happened.

Trump last month floated the idea of starting a White House radio show, on which he'd answer Americans' questions about the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reports. There would reportedly be "an open line for people to call and engage one-on-one with the president" with "no screening" at all.

The hope for this show was evidently to "quell Americans' fears" amid the pandemic. The only problem? "He did not want to compete with Rush Limbaugh," the Times reports.

One person reportedly suggested Trump could avoid doing so by hosting the show in the mornings or on weekends, when Limbaugh, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump earlier this year, isn't on. But this was apparently a no-go for Trump, who wanted the show to run for two hours every day. He reportedly made clear that he would have gone forward with the show if not for the Limbaugh factor. Had Trump proceeded, he would have done so around the same time former Vice President Joe Biden was launching his own podcast.

But the Times reports this wasn't actually the first time Trump floated the idea for a White House radio show, so don't be shocked if it's not the last. Brendan Morrow

letdown
Edit

Cardi B is disappointed in Bernie Sanders' nail maintenance

1:17 p.m.

Cardi B's trademark long, acrylic nails "are typically adorned with around 500 crystals," so you know she has high standards when it comes to ungual upkeep. Still, during a Tuesday interview with former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders — whom Cardi B fondly refers to as "Uncle Bernie" — the rapper couldn't hide her dismay over her favorite senator's hands.

"I want you to take a look at my nails, how're they looking?" Sanders had asked when he signed onto the call, flashing his cuticles to the camera. Cardi wrinkled her nose, replying that they looked "very quarantine."

Did you get that, Bernie? Glue on some Swarovski crystals, and get back to us. Jeva Lange

Italexit?
Edit

Why the coronavirus could lead to another surge in Euroscepticism

12:30 p.m.
European Central Bank.
DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images

Euroscepticism never actually went away after Brexit, but European Union stalwarts have largely been holding the line, with gambits from anti-EU leaders like Italy's Matteo Salvini failing over the past year. But the COVID-19 pandemic could change that.

Countries like Italy, Spain, and Portugal have seen their debt burdens rise during the pandemic, but despite calls from Italy for Brussels to issue so-called "eurobonds" to share debt more evenly across the continent, the European Central Bank is instead relying on a massive asset-purchase program which allows all eurozone members to borrow from bond markets during the downturn. But risk varies by country.

"What matters to markets is the sense that we are not seeing solidarity at a time of crisis," Mark Dowding, the chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management, told the Financial Times. "Instead it's every man for himself. That is going to fuel Euroscepticism, which eventually sees fears of a breakup getting priced in."

Richard McGuire, a rates strategist at a Rabobank, concurred, telling FT the "creditworthiness of member states is back at the center of the market's radar." He added that the concern stretches across all of southern Europe. "We are moving back to a two-speed continent," he said. Read more at The Financial Times. Tim O'Donnell

