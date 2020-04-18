10 things you need to know today: April 18, 2020

Health experts: COVID-19 testing must double or triple before economy can reopen

The U.S. has hit a relative plateau of around 150,000 coronavirus tests per day. President Trump and Republicans are still pushing to restart economic activity as soon as possible, but experts say the U.S. needs to at least double or triple its testing capacity before that can happen. The number of tests are often limited to hospitalized patients, which have reported shortages in swabs and other supplies needed to conduct tests. As a result, only about 1 percent of the U.S. population has been tested. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said the U.S. needs to be performing 500,000 tests a day to consider reopening. Other experts say that number should be more like millions or tens of millions of tests each day. [NBC News, Axios]