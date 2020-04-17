NASA announces May 27 launch date for SpaceX's 1st launch carrying humans

-
NASA announces May 27 launch date for SpaceX's 1st launch carrying humans1:38 p.m.
Cuomo reacts to Trump tweet in real time, slams president for 'sitting home watching TV'1:35 p.m.
Trump repeatedly tweets about 'liberating' midwestern states12:33 p.m.
Fiona Apple's first album in 8 years earns a perfect score from Pitchfork12:10 p.m.
John Krasinski is hosting a virtual prom tonight for seniors in quarantine11:22 a.m.
Trump's Gallup approval rating sees the sharpest decline of his presidency11:04 a.m.
The governor of Nairobi is putting Hennessy in residents' coronavirus care packages10:34 a.m.
Coronavirus testing has leveled off. Experts say it has to double before we can return to normalcy.10:29 a.m.
