10 things you need to know today: April 19, 2020

Protesters decrying lockdowns flock to state capitals

Protesters gathered in front of several statehouses across the U.S. on Saturday to protest stay-at-home orders amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Some occurred in states such as Michigan led by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been singled out by President Trump for her response to the pandemic, but there were demonstrations in states led by Republicans, as well. One of the largest rallies took place in Austin, Texas, where about 300 people gathered, chanting things like "Let us work" and "Fire Fauci," referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been a leading voice on the White House coronavirus task force and a proponent of minimizing Americans' activity during the crisis. Meanwhile, in Maryland, protesters made some noise in Annapolis, but many never got out of their cars. [Slate, Business Insider]