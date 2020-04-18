See More Speed Reads
crucial misstep
The contamination of an apparently unnecessary component in the CDC's coronavirus test kits reportedly caused rollout delay

1:12 p.m.
CDC.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Substandard practices reportedly exposed the novel COVID-19 coronavirus test kits manufactured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to contamination. That in turn led to a delay in their rollout earlier this year, The Washington Post confirmed after speaking with scientists familiar with the matter on the condition of anonymity. The Food and Drug Administration also concluded the CDC violated its own laboratory standards in making the kits, per the Post.

It appears the contamination occurred, in part, because the CDC chose to add a complex and unnecessary component to the kits for reasons that remain unknown. The kits included two standard components that focused on separate regions of the virus' genome, while the third component sought to identify a wider family of coronaviruses, which the Post notes may have been an attempt to bolster the kits' reliability and distinguish other coronaviruses from COVID-19. Among the known coronaviruses, COVID-19 is most closely related to the SARS virus, but the two are only 85 percent identical, which Is a "massive difference" when it comes to testing, Northern Arizona University geneticist Paul Keim said. In other words, that third component, which was later confirmed to have been the cause behind inconclusive results, was not essential.

Still, it took CDC officials more than a month to remove the contaminated step from the kits, which led to major delays in testing across the United States, likely contributing to the virus' spread.

It's not exactly clear how the component was contaminated, but the Post reports it likely occurred when chemical mixtures were assembled into the kits in the same lab space handling synthetic, or man-made, coronavirus material. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and immigration
Every deportation flight from the U.S. is an 'alarm bell' as Central American countries brace for coronavirus

1:49 p.m.
Guatemala.
JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Central American countries are on edge as deportation flights from the United States arrive in the region with passengers who have tested positive for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, The Associated Press reports.

Because the United States has only tested a limited number of detained immigrants for the virus, there are fears that its spread throughout the U.S. detention centers is much wider than has been reported. Subsequently, that could mean that countries like Guatemala, where more than 1,600 people have returned after being deported from the U.S., could have an unknown number of undetected cases.

Earlier this week, Guatemala's Health Minister Hugo Monroy, said at least half of all deportees from the U.S. tested positive, including many who did not exhibit symptoms, while President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday he was suspending deportation flights after numerous passengers that arrived this week were confirmed to be carrying the virus.

Guatemala and other countries like Honduras and El Salvador have instituted quarantine measures, to varying degrees, but there's still a fair amount of worry because of the vulnerable state of their health care systems. César Ríos, the director of the non-governmental Salvadoran Institute of Migration, said every arriving deportation plane is "an alarm bell" for the region. Dr. Michele Heisler, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan, warned Guatemala "will be overwhelmed" because of the U.S.'s "irresponsible" actions. Read mrore at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill, who clashed with Bush over tax cuts, dies at 84

12:20 p.m.
Paul O'Neill and George W. Bush.
LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images

Former Treasury Secretary Paul O'Neill died Saturday at his home in Pittsburgh. He was 84. O'Neill had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer, and his family confirmed his death was not related to the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

O'Neill served as Treasury Secretary for 23 months throughout 2001 and 2002 under former President George W. Bush, but he was eventually fired after the two clashed over Bush's preference for tax cuts. In a 2010 memoir, Bush wrote the two simply "never clicked" but they never openly disagreed over tax policy. O'Neill confirmed the former, but maintained he took issue with tax reductions. Bloomberg reports that he also disagreed with the president's decision to invade Iraq.

Before taking the role in the Bush administration, he was the CEO of Aluminum Co. of America, or Alcoa, where he oversaw a big increase in profits and safety standards, which were a priority for him. Per The Wall Street Journal, he gave up his office and worked alongside his employees in a standard cubicle.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) once said more of O'Neill's "unreserved honesty is needed inside the Beltway." Read more about O'Neill at Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong police arrest pro-democracy activists in biggest crackdown since protests began

11:10 a.m.
Martin Lee.
ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images

The novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic had led to relative calm when it came to Hong Kong's pro-democracy, anti-government protests in recent months, but the city's police arrested at least 15 pro-democracy activists Saturday in connection with the mass demonstrations that took place throughout last year.

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and former legislators Martin Lee, Albert Ho, Leung Kwok-hung, and Au Nok-Hin were among those arrested. Lee is reportedly considered the founding father of Hong Kong's democratic movement and helped write the city's Basic Law when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Their supporters said the arrests were meant to squash dissent since they came after Beijing authorities complained about the democratic camp disrupting legislative proceedings, but Hong Kong's police chief denied that, The South China Morning Post reports.

After Lee was released on bail later in the afternoon, he said he has no regrets about participating in the protests.

Per Al Jazeera, the raids were the biggest crackdown on the movement since the anti-government protests began last June in light of a since-abandoned extradition bill. Read more at Al Jazeera and The South China Morning Post. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
USDA to provide $16 billion in direct aid to farmers, spend $3 billion on agricultural products

9:16 a.m.
Sonny Perdue and Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump announced Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture will offer $16 billion in direct grants to farmers and ranchers who are struggling amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the department will purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat to distribute to food banks, community organizations, and charities.

The money will come from the $2.2 trillion congressional coronavirus economic relief bill, as well as separate USDA funds, The Hill reports. The payments, which are expected to go out at the end of May, will reportedly account for 85 percent of farmers' and ranchers' losses between Jan. 1 and April 15. The plan also seeks to address disruptions in the supply chain by using commercial distributors like Cisco to package bulk products into pre-approved boxes of dairy, meat, and produce products. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said he hopes those companies' employees will be able to help relieve some pressure on food banks that are are short on volunteers amid high demand during the economic shutdown.

Zippy Duvall, the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of the country's largest food bank operator, Feeding America, applauded the announcement. Both organizations have asked the USDA to find ways to get food directly from farmers to food bank more quickly, ABC News reports. Read more at ABC News and The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Gianna Bryant, teammates selected as honorary WNBA draftees

8:49 a.m.

The WNBA paid tribute to the late Gianna Bryant on Friday night, making her and two of her youth basketball teammates — Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester — honorary draftees.

The 13-year-old Bryant was killed alongside Altobelli, Chester, her father Kobe Bryant, and five others in a helicopter crash in California in January. The elder Bryant was a superstar for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, and his daughter certainly looked like she was going to follow in his footsteps and achieve her dream of playing in the WNBA. Gianna's mother, Vanessa Bryant, thanked the WNBA for the gesture.

The league also announced it's creating the "Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award," which will be given to a player who makes contributions to the visibility, perception, and advancement of girls and women's basketball, CBS Sports reports.

In the official draft, the New York Liberty selected University of Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu with the no. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, which was held virtually Friday during the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Ionescu had a prolific career for the Ducks, compiling an NCAA-record 26 triple-doubles over her four years in Eugene. She's also the first player in men's or women's basketball to record more than 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists. Ionescu had a close relationship with Kobe, whom she considered a mentor, and Gianna. Read more at ESPN and CBS Sports. Tim O'Donnell

reopening
Some Florida beaches reopened. A few were reportedly quite crowded.

8:18 a.m.
Beach in Jacksonville.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Beaches and parks reopened in and around Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday afternoon with the permission of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact the state was criticized for not closing beaches sooner last month.

People are supposed to continue to practice social distancing in the recreation areas, most of which will only be accessible between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day, and gatherings of more than 50 people are banned. Chairs, coolers, sunbathing, towels, and blankets are not allowed, as exercise — not lounging — is meant to serve as the primary reason for people to head to the beach. "This is not a time to lounge," said Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser. "This is not a time to party. This is a time where you need to exercise, keep moving, and then go home.

But that reportedly wasn't the case everywhere Friday; people, many without masks, were reportedly seen lounging on a crowded Jacksonville Beach. Officials have said they aren't afraid to close beaches again if people don't abide by the restrictions. Read more at CNN and CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

sorry if you were offended
Dr. Phil begrudgingly apologizes for comparing coronavirus to swimming pool deaths

April 17, 2020

Dr. Phil is attempting some clean-up after generating outrage in a Fox News coronavirus segment, admitting he used "bad examples" and taking a sorry-if-you-were-offended approach.

TV host Phil McGraw on Thursday appeared on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show to speculate about why lockdown measures are being put in place during the coronavirus pandemic when "we don't shut the country down" for deaths from car accidents and swimming pools, wrongly claiming 360,000 people die in swimming pools in the United States every year.

After the segment drew outrage, McGraw, who isn't a medical doctor, on Friday said he does support social distancing measures amid the pandemic and walked back this comparison to other causes of deaths that are not contagious like the coronavirus.

"Last night, I said we as a society have chosen to live with certain controllable deadly risk every day: smoking, auto crashes, swimming," he said. "And yes, I know that those are not contagious. So probably bad examples. Probably bad examples. ... I probably could have used better examples about that."

He went on to say you can go ahead and "erase" these examples "if I offended people's sensibilities" and later added "if you didn't like my choice of words, I apologize for that."

This controversy came after TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz also came under fire for seeming to suggest on Fox News that reopening schools would be worth it even if it led to an increase in coronavirus fatalities. He later said he "misspoke." Brendan Morrow

