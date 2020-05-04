10 things you need to know today: May 4, 2020

Trump 'very confident' of coronavirus vaccine by end of 2020

President Trump on Sunday participated in a virtual town hall with Fox News at the Lincoln Memorial, telling moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum that he is "very confident" that there will be a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. "We'll have a vaccine much sooner rather than later," he claimed. Some health experts have warned it could take 18 months to have an effective vaccine ready. Trump's comments came after Sir John Bell, an immunologist and the Regius Chair of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said on NBC's Meet the Press that researchers would "get a signal by June" about whether Oxford's highly anticipated coronavirus vaccine works. He said the "prospects are pretty good," but if the vaccine works it will probably not be a one-time vaccine but a seasonal one that requires updates as the virus mutates. [Fox News, NBC News]