See More Speed Reads
?
Edit

Trump dismisses Bush's message of national unity, tweets his own odd 'plague' prophecy

12:07 a.m.

On Saturday, the George W. Bush Presidential Center posted a message from the 43rd president. "This is a challenging and solemn time in the life of our nation and world," Bush began. With black-and-white photos and soft music, he urged America to show compassion and creativity in battling the coronavirus, thanked the medical professionals risking their own lives to treat patients, and reminded America that the country has overcome hard challenges before and that "empathy and simple kindness are essential, powerful tools of national recovery."

"Let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat," Bush said. "In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together. And we are determined to rise."

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican, shared the video on Twitter and sent it to her Republican colleagues, highlighting Bush's final comments about unity and rising together, Politico reports. President Trump was less impressed.

Trump followed that up with his own message: "Hopefully our Country will soon mend. We are all missing our wonderful rallies, and many other things!" And then, three hours after chiding Bush for not defending him during his impeachment trial, Trump dropped this tweet in the middle of his feed, for unexplained reasons.

That is odd language for Trump, or any president, but evidently it fits nicely in a different genre.

In the eternal, frequently relevant question from Queen: "Is this the real life, is this just fantasy?" Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Australian eco-tourism company stays busy planting coral along the Great Barrier Reef

1:32 a.m.
Coral in the Great Barrier Reef.
William West/AFP via Getty Images

It's not business as usual for Passions of Paradise, and for the Great Barrier Reef, that's a good thing.

Passions of Paradise is an Australian eco-tourism company that takes people out to scuba dive, snorkel, and explore the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef system. The Great Barrier Reef is in trouble, having experienced three mass bleaching events over five years, and Passions of Paradise is trying to do its part to help the reef, seeding 1,000 coral pieces between September and March.

With customers having to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company's employees can "solely focus on planting this coral and work on finding efficient ways to get the most amount of work done in a specific timeframe," Passions of Paradise Environmental Sustainability Manager Russell Hosp told Good Morning America.

Only a handful of divers and a marine biologist go out on each boat, in order to maintain social distancing. Recently, the team planted more than 1,200 coral plants over just three days, and "it's a great feeling, knowing you're contributing and making a difference here," Hosp said. The company will continue to plant coral on a weekly basis until they are able to once again hold tours. Catherine Garcia

NRA in Disarray
Edit

With its convention and fundraisers canceled, NRA furloughs dozens, implements pay cuts

12:16 a.m.
The NRA logo.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Already struggling due to expensive legal battles, the National Rifle Association is scraping by amid the coronavirus pandemic, with dozens of employees laid off or furloughed and senior staffers taking 20 percent pay cuts.

The organization canceled its national convention and several fundraisers and other events that bring money into the group. In a memo to employees, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said the staffing changes will be temporary. "Defending freedom has never been easy," he wrote in the email, obtained by The Associated Press. "Over the years, we've weathered more tough times than most. But we will rise from this stronger and well positioned to lead the fight to protect our Second Amendment, the First Amendment, and all our constitutional freedoms during the crucial upcoming elections and for years to come."

The NRA's legal fights include investigations from state attorneys general into organization's finances and a contentious split with its longtime marketing firm. Last month, NPR obtained audio of an NRA board meeting held in January, during which LaPierre said "the cost that we bore" from legal issues in 2018 and 2019 "was probably about a $100 million hit in lost revenue and real cost. I mean, that's huge." The organization had to cut $80 million in costs, bringing it "down to the studs," LaPierre added.

The NRA's most recent tax fillings show LaPierre earned about $2 million in compensation, but the group would not share with AP how much his pay has been cut. Catherine Garcia

COVID-19
Edit

60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl says she battled coronavirus

May 3, 2020

60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl revealed on Sunday night that she was hospitalized after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

"After two weeks at home in bed, weak, fighting pneumonia, and really scared, I went to the hospital," she said. "I found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff." Stahl praised the doctors and nurses who treated her, saying each one was "kind, sympathetic, gentle, and caring from the moment I arrived until the moment days later when I was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers. In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs."  

These health care workers are "fulfilling a mission" and "answering the call," Stahl said, and because of them, "I am well now. Tonight, we all owe them our gratitude, our admiration, and in some cases, our lives." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump is 'very confident' there will be a coronavirus vaccine 'by the end of the year'

May 3, 2020

President Trump on Sunday participated in a virtual town hall with Fox News at the Lincoln Memorial, telling moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum that he is "very confident" that "we'll have a vaccine by the end of the year. We'll have a vaccine much sooner rather than later."

Trump said he is not concerned by how fast the human trials have to move for this to happen, because "they're volunteers. They know what they're getting into. ... They want to help the process." Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said a coronavirus vaccine by January is "doable if things fall in the right place." Health experts have said it could take 18 months at the earliest to have a vaccine ready to go.

Trump called the coronavirus "a plague" that is "going to pass," and said after emerging in China, it "should have been stopped. It could have been stopped at the spot." He was also asked about the demonstrations being held to protest COVID-19 mitigation rules, despite the coronavirus continuing to spread. He called the protests, which have included supporters waving Trump flags and banners, "meaningful."

Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joined Trump for part of the town hall, and they insisted that if there is another stimulus package, there has to be a payroll tax cut. Mnuchin also said that the White House wants to "help states" but won't offer a "bailout." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Gov. Whitmer: Confederate flags, swastikas seen at protests 'not representative of who we are in Michigan'

May 3, 2020
A protester holds a sign depicting Gretchen Whitmer as Adolf Hitler.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Sunday decried racist signs that were on display during protests at the state capitol last week.

"Some of the outrageousness of what happened in our capitol this week depicted some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country," Whitmer told CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union. "The Confederate flags and nooses, the swastikas, the behavior that you've seen in all of the clips, is not representative of who we are in Michigan. And the fact of the matter is, I mean, we're in a global pandemic. This isn't something we just negotiate ourselves out of and is a political matter. This is a public health crisis that has taken the lives of almost 70,000 Americans, has put 30 million people into unemployment."

The protesters were demonstrating against Whitmer's stay-at-home order, with many also waving Trump flags. Tapper asked Whitmer about protesters who entered the statehouse carrying firearms, and she responded that she knows "people are not all happy" about her order, but "the fact of the matter is, we have to listen to epidemiologists and our public health experts."

The decisions she makes are "going to protect the lives of everyone," Whitmer said, and "whether you agree with me or not, I'm working to protect your life if you live in Michigan. I'm going to continue to do my job regardless of what tweets come out or what polls come out or what people think makes sense. We're going to listen to facts and science because we've got to get this right." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Birx calls Michigan protests 'devastatingly worrisome,' says demonstrators will feel 'guilty' if they infect relatives

May 3, 2020
Dr. Deborah Birx.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said on Fox News Sunday she is concerned that people who attended protests at Michigan's statehouse last week could have picked up the coronavirus and brought it back to their families.

The participants were protesting a stay-at-home order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), and many were not wearing masks. Birx said that was "devastatingly worrisome to me personally because if they go home and infect their grandmother or their grandfather who has a co-morbid condition and they have a serious or unfortunate outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives. So we need to protect each other at the same time we're voicing our discontent."

Birx also reminded viewers to continue to social distance and "practice scrupulous hand-washing." Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
Edit

Oxford scientist says if coronavirus vaccine is effective it will likely be seasonal

May 3, 2020

Sir John Bell, an immunologist and the Regius Chair of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said we'll probably know pretty soon whether Oxford's highly anticipated coronavirus vaccine works.

Bell told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday's edition of Meet the Press that researchers will likely "get a signal by June" about the vaccine's efficacy. The Oxford vaccine has made waves because of the rapid and unprecedented pace of its development and the possibility that it could hit the market in a limited capacity during the fall.

If it does prove successful — and Bell's tempered opinion is that "prospects are pretty good" — it likely won't be a one-time vaccine. Bell said as far as anyone can tell the coronavirus doesn't mutate quite as easily as the flu, whose vaccine needs to updated every year to keep up with the changes, but there's a lot that still needs to be learned about potential immunity to the new virus, so chances are seasonal vaccination will be the norm. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.