Oxford scientist says if coronavirus vaccine is effective it will likely be seasonal

Sir John Bell, an immunologist and the Regius Chair of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said we'll probably know pretty soon whether Oxford's highly anticipated coronavirus vaccine works.

Bell told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday's edition of Meet the Press that researchers will likely "get a signal by June" about the vaccine's efficacy. The Oxford vaccine has made waves because of the rapid and unprecedented pace of its development and the possibility that it could hit the market in a limited capacity during the fall.

If it does prove successful — and Bell's tempered opinion is that "prospects are pretty good" — it likely won't be a one-time vaccine. Bell said as far as anyone can tell the coronavirus doesn't mutate quite as easily as the flu, whose vaccine needs to updated every year to keep up with the changes, but there's a lot that sill needs to be learned about potential immunity to the new virus, so chances are seasonal vaccination will be the norm. Tim O'Donnell