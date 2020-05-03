See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Birx calls Michigan protests 'devastatingly worrisome,' says demonstrators will feel 'guilty' if they infect relatives

7:49 p.m.
Dr. Deborah Birx.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said on Fox News Sunday she is concerned that people who attended protests at Michigan's statehouse last week could have picked up the coronavirus and brought it back to their families.

The participants were protesting a stay-at-home order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), and many were not wearing masks. Birx said that was "devastatingly worrisome to me personally because if they go home and infect their grandmother or their grandfather who has a co-morbid condition and they have a serious or unfortunate outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives. So we need to protect each other at the same time we're voicing our discontent."

Birx also reminded viewers to continue to social distance and "practice scrupulous hand-washing." Catherine Garcia

Gov. Whitmer: Confederate flags, swastikas seen at protests 'not representative of who we are in Michigan'

9:01 p.m.
A protester holds a sign depicting Gretchen Whitmer as Adolf Hitler.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Sunday decried racist signs that were on display during protests at the state capitol last week.

"Some of the outrageousness of what happened in our capitol this week depicted some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country," Whitmer told CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union. "The Confederate flags and nooses, the swastikas, the behavior that you've seen in all of the clips, is not representative of who we are in Michigan. And the fact of the matter is, I mean, we're in a global pandemic. This isn't something we just negotiate ourselves out of and is a political matter. This is a public health crisis that has taken the lives of almost 70,000 Americans, has put 30 million people into unemployment."

The protesters were demonstrating against Whitmer's stay-at-home order, with many also waving Trump flags. Tapper asked Whitmer about protesters who entered the statehouse carrying firearms, and she responded that she knows "people are not all happy" about her order, but "the fact of the matter is, we have to listen to epidemiologists and our public health experts."

The decisions she makes are "going to protect the lives of everyone," Whitmer said, and "whether you agree with me or not, I'm working to protect your life if you live in Michigan. I'm going to continue to do my job regardless of what tweets come our or what polls come out or what people think makes sense. We're going to listen to facts and science because we've got to get this right." Catherine Garcia

Oxford scientist says if coronavirus vaccine is effective it will likely be seasonal

1:28 p.m.

Sir John Bell, an immunologist and the Regius Chair of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said we'll probably know pretty soon whether Oxford's highly anticipated coronavirus vaccine works.

Bell told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday's edition of Meet the Press that researchers will likely "get a signal by June" about the vaccine's efficacy. The Oxford vaccine has made waves because of the rapid and unprecedented pace of its development and the possibility that it could hit the market in a limited capacity during the fall.

If it does prove successful — and Bell's tempered opinion is that "prospects are pretty good" — it likely won't be a one-time vaccine. Bell said as far as anyone can tell the coronavirus doesn't mutate quite as easily as the flu, whose vaccine needs to updated every year to keep up with the changes, but there's a lot that still needs to be learned about potential immunity to the new virus, so chances are seasonal vaccination will be the norm. Tim O'Donnell

Former FDA commissioner anticipates 'persistent spread' of coronavirus, 100,000 deaths in U.S. by end of June

1:07 p.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottleib, who's become a regular guest on CBS' Face the Nation, told host Margaret Brennan on Sunday that while coronavirus cases are no longer growing at an exponential rate in the United States, the country may have to prepare for "persistent spread," in which there are somewhere between 20,000 and 30,000 new infections and 1,000 new deaths, per day.

Gottleib didn't want to look beyond the end of June because it's too hard to predict (though he does expect a bit of reprieve later in the summer before potential flare-ups in the fall), but for now he doesn't seem optimistic that the decline will be as fast as the rise was in March. That means by the end of June, there could be more than 100,000 COVID-19 deaths in the country.

He also cautioned that the national decline can be misleading since it relies so heavily on the New York City metro area, which is indeed trending downward, but because the outbreak there was so large, it masks smaller outbreaks across the rest of the country. Tim O'Donnell

Pompeo pushes coronavirus lab origin theory before intelligence community issues final assessment

12:38 p.m.

Members of the Trump administration, including the president, have pushed a theory that the coronavirus originated not in a Wuhan, China, wet market, but a lab. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday there is "significant" evidence that is the case, even though the United States intelligence community has yet to release a formal assessment on the matter.

Pompeo's stances on the location of origin, and China's purported efforts to cover up the epidemic's severity at early stages, were clear, but his responses about whether the virus was man-made waffled.

At first, The Guardian notes, he told the host of ABC's This Week, Martha Raddatz, that he has "no reason to disbelieve" experts who think it was genetically modified. But when Raddatz pointed out the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said the scientific consensus is that the virus was not man-made, Pompeo agreed with that, too. Raddatz tried to clarify one last time, recalibrating the question a bit to see if Pompeo thinks the virus was intentionally released from the lab. The secretary said he doesn't "have anything to say about that."

Critics have pointed out that by leaning into President Trump's rhetoric, Pompeo is setting a potentially worrisome precedent. Tim O'Donnell

Random coronavirus testing indicates nearly a third of Kabul could be infected

11:14 a.m.
Kabul.
WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

Some countries have been receiving relatively good news about their coronavirus epidemics — Spain for instance is easing restrictions thanks to a dwindling case load, and Madrid just reported its lowest one-day death increase since March 18. South Korea, meanwhile, reported only 13 new cases Sunday, and is getting prepared to rollback some elements of its lockdown, as well. But those positive steps are far from a global trend.

India and Russia both reported record daily infections, while deaths continue to climb in the United States and the United Kingdom. One country that has people particularly worried is Afghanistan, where the health ministry revealed Sunday that a small study indicates about a third of Kabul's residents could be infected with COVID-19. The study involved 500 random COVID-19 tests that resulted in 156 positives. Overall, Afghanistan has taken close to 12,000 samples, with 2,700 coming back positive.

The latest news has officials worried the disease is spreading more rapidly than originally thought. Afghanistan has long been seen as a country vulnerable to the pandemic, especially as the government and the Taliban struggle to broker a peace deal to end their violent, decades-long conflict. Kabul and other cities in the country are on lockdown. Tim O'Donnell

Company behind new FDA-approved coronavirus antibody aims to produce millions of kits by June

10:39 a.m.
Roche.
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration continues to expedite its approval time for technology that should help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

This time, the FDA cleared a coronavirus antibody test produced by Swiss diagnostics giant Roche for emergency use, the company said Sunday. The test identifies via blood samples antibodies made by the body to fight off the coronavirus. It could therefore determine whether a person had been infected with the virus in the past, even if the infection subsided.

There are questions about the accuracy of many available commercial antibody tests so far, but they're considered crucial for better understanding both the true extent of the pandemic, as well as possible length of immunity to the virus. Roche, at least, doesn't have those concerns about its product, saying its test has proven 100 percent accurate at detecting antibodies in the blood and 99.8 percent accurate at ruling out the presence of those antibodies. Thom Schinecker, who leads the company's diagnostics business, said they were able to run its test on 6,000 blood samples, which is a much higher number than its smaller competitors.

Additionally, Roche's infrastructure will allow it to increase production of the test quickly, and its kits are also designed to run on Roche automated machines, which are already installed in more than 100 labs throughout the U.S. The company is determined to dispense test kits in the "high double-digit millions" by June, and double that by the end of the year. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

True death toll of coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. could be 'one and a half times higher,' new research shows

10:21 a.m.
Ambulance.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

An analysis of federal data conducted by a research team led by the Yale School of Public Health found the United States recorded an estimated 37,100 excess deaths during the coronavirus pandemic throughout March and the first two weeks of April. That's nearly 13,500 more than are attributed to COVID-19 during that same period, The Washington Post reports.

The country passed 64,000 coronavirus deaths Friday, but Dan Weinberger, a Yale professor of epidemiology who led the analysis, said his team's estimates indicate the true toll could be "in the range of one and a half times higher." The analysis is based on death certificates compiled by states and sent to the National Center for Health Statistics, which often takes weeks to count a death, leading to a backlog of fatalities that eventually add to the toll at a later date.

While the estimates likely include deaths that were a direct result of unconfirmed COVID-19 cases, that's not necessarily the cause behind every excess fatality. Instead, people may have avoided going to hospitals when they otherwise would have for unrelated illnesses, or were unable to get proper treatment for other maladies because of overwhelmed health care systems. The one thing that Weinberg wants to make clear is that, either way, "people need to be aware that the data they're seeing on deaths is very incomplete." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

