10 things you need to know today: May 8, 2020

DOJ drops its case against Michael Flynn

The Justice Department on Thursday moved to drop its criminal case against President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with Russia's ambassador before Trump's inauguration. Flynn later tried to withdraw the plea, saying he was pressured into giving it. The DOJ investigated, and concluded the FBI's interview of Flynn was "unjustified," so his statements weren't "material even if untrue." Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan now must decide whether to dismiss the case. Trump said the reversal showed Flynn was an "innocent man." Critics said the move was the latest in a series of efforts by Attorney General William Barr to chip away at the results of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. [ The Associated Press]