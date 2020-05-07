Father and son arrested, charged with murder in shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested on Thursday for the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced. They have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

On Feb. 23, Arbery was jogging through a a Glynn County neighborhood when the armed McMichaels pursued him in a pickup truck. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said they confronted Arbery with "two firearms" and "during the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery." Video of the shooting was posted online this week.

Gregory McMichael claimed during an interview with police that they chased Arbery because they thought he was behind a string of burglaries in the neighborhood. No evidence has been presented showing Arbery was involved in any burglaries.

Gregory McMichael, now retired, was an investigator for Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who recused herself from the case. The case has received national attention, as the McMichaels are white and Arbery black, and amid outcry over the lack of arrests, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said this week it would open an investigation into the shooting. Catherine Garcia