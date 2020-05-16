10 things you need to know today: May 16, 2020
1.
House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief package
The House on Friday passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package by a vote of 208-199. The Democrat-crafted HEROES Act will now head to the Senate, where — along with the White House — it is expected to face opposition. The bill includes, among other things, nearly $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments, extending unemployment benefits expansion until January 2021, and another round of $1,200 to individual Americans. The bill wasn't looked upon favorably by all Democrats. Some centrists were concerned that it had no chance of becoming law, while others in the progressive wing felt the package failed "to match the scale" of the crisis. In the end, though, only 14 Democrats voted against the bill, allowing it to advance. [NBC News, The Wall Street Journal]
2.
New coronavirus vaccine official is 'confident' vaccine possible within 2020
President Trump on Friday appointed pharmaceutical conglomerate GlaxoSmithKline's former chair Moncef Slaoui and Army Gen. Gustave Perna to lead the administration's development of a coronavirus vaccine. The officials, who will lead the effort called Operation Warp Speed, will seek to develop a vaccine within 12 to 18 months, which some officials say is an overly optimistic timeline, though others say it could be possible if efforts go smoothly. Slaoui said he's "confident that we will be able to deliver a few hundred million doses of vaccine by the end of 2020." Trump said the federal government will provide additional funding to help "accelerate" the development and manufacturing of a vaccine. The White House also added five new members to its coronavirus task force. [ABC News, The Hill]
3.
Trump fires State Department inspector general
President Trump fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick late Friday evening, saying the 2013 Obama appointee "no longer" had his "fullest confidence." Linick's ouster quickly drew criticism from Democrats, who consider it "an unlawful act of retaliation." A Democratic aide said Linick was looking into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's alleged misuse of a political appointee to perform personal tasks for him and his wife. Trump has removed several watchdogs in recent months, including Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm and the intelligence community's inspector general, Michael Atkinson. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the latest firing was part of a "dangerous pattern." Ambassador Stephen Akard, the director of the Office of Foreign Missions who is considered an ally of Vice President Mike Pence, will step into Linick's role. [The Washington Post, Politico]
4.
DOJ, state AGs reportedly planning to target Google in major antitrust cases
The Justice Department and the attorneys general of several states are expected to bring antitrust suits against Google focusing intensely on the company's ad business, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The DOJ case could reportedly be brought as soon as this summer, while the state attorneys general are expected to file a case closer to the fall. It's unclear whether states will file separate complaints or join the federal case. Google's ad business has long been a source of criticism. CNBC noted in late 2019 that the tech giant was on track to surpass 20 percent of U.S. ad spending both online and offline by the end of the year. The Journal says the potential lawsuits could "rank among the most significant antitrust cases in U.S. history." [The Wall Street Journal]
5.
Italy to allow international, regional travel in June
The Italian government approved a decree Saturday which will allow travel to and from abroad beginning on June 3. The move is the latest development in the country's emergence from one of the world's stricter coronavirus lockdowns. Italy's 31,600 COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak began in February is the third-highest total in the world after the United States and the United Kingdom, but its infection rate has declined steadily. The decree also allows for travel between regions on the same day. All sectors of the economy that might still be shuttered at the time will be allowed to re-open as long as they follow safety protocols. [Reuters, BBC]
6.
Biden lays out path to '318 electoral votes'
Former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign laid out what it sees as a "clear" path to winning 318 electoral votes in this year's presidential election in a Friday call with reporters. Biden's camp is convinced it can win back states that went for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but flipped to Trump in 2016, including Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In addition, it's considering the red states Arizona, Georgia, and Texas as flippable, with Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon saying she's "bullish about Arizona" in particular. Biden's strategy for winning those states relies on young, black, and Latino voters; suburban, college-educated voters; and disaffected Trump voters; though his campaign has struggled to bring in Latino voters so far. [The Daily Beast]
7.
J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy
J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy Friday, becoming the largest and fourth major retailer to do so during the coronavirus pandemic. Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, and Stage Stores had previously filed, and many others are expected to follow suit as U.S. retail sales plummeted by a record 16.4 percent from March to April. Penney, which has been around for 118 years, said it will close some stores throughout the process. CEO Jill Soltau said the company had made "significant progress" in its rebuilding efforts before the pandemic hit, but The Associated Press reports that many experts are now skeptical about its long-term survival. [CNN, The Associated Press]
8.
FDA orders Gates-backed coronavirus testing program to temporarily stop its work
The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Seattle-area coronavirus testing program promoted by billionaire Bill Gates and public health officials to stop its work pending additional reviews. The Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network involved sending home test kits to both healthy and sick people with the goal of conducting widespread monitoring of the virus that could help communities safely lift their lockdowns thanks to a clearer understanding of its spread. The FDA has reportedly not expressed any concerns about the test's safety or accuracy, but has asked SCAN to wait for the additional approval. "We are actively working to address their questions and resume testing as soon as possible," the program said. [The New York Times, The Hill]
9.
Oprah Winfrey delivers message of hope in virtual commencement address
Oprah Winfrey addressed the class of 2020 remotely Friday, calling on this "pandemic class" to illuminate the way forward. Winfrey spoke as part of a virtual graduation event held by Facebook to stand in for canceled in-person events, telling graduates, "never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion, and energy, and hope." The coronavirus pandemic, Winfrey said, has "illuminated the vast systemic inequities that have defined life for too many for too long," asking 2020 graduates to "use your education to begin to heal our afflictions by applying the best of what you've learned in your head and felt in your heart." Praising essential workers, Oprah additionally asked graduates, "What will your essential service be?" [The Hill]
10.
German pro soccer returns amid pandemic
Germany's top professional soccer league, the Bundesliga, became the first major European sport to return to action Saturday. A slew of games is underway, highlighted by the match between Borussia Dortumund and Schalke. The sports world is likely watching the league closely as it tries to navigate relaunching amid the coronavirus pandemic. Strict measures are in place to monitor the potential spread of the virus within the league; fans aren't allowed to attend games or congregate outside stadiums, coaches are to wear masks on the sidelines, and there are detailed guidelines for how to limit contact between individuals before, during, and after matches. [The Guardian, The Week]