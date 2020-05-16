10 things you need to know today: May 16, 2020

House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief package

The House on Friday passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package by a vote of 208-199. The Democrat-crafted HEROES Act will now head to the Senate, where — along with the White House — it is expected to face opposition. The bill includes, among other things, nearly $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments, extending unemployment benefits expansion until January 2021, and another round of $1,200 to individual Americans. The bill wasn't looked upon favorably by all Democrats. Some centrists were concerned that it had no chance of becoming law, while others in the progressive wing felt the package failed "to match the scale" of the crisis. In the end, though, only 14 Democrats voted against the bill, allowing it to advance. [NBC News, The Wall Street Journal]