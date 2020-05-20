10 things you need to know today: May 20, 2020

All 50 states now starting to reopen economies

All 50 states have started reopening their economies and easing coronavirus lockdowns as of Wednesday. Governors and public health officials caution that areas where restrictions are being lifted are at risk of a new wave of infections, however, because the numbers of cases and deaths in the U.S. continue to rise. As of late Tuesday, there were more than 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., and more than 91,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Public health officials in some states have faced allegations of bungling or even fudging coronavirus statistics to make the situation look better than it is. The data scientist who developed Florida's coronavirus dashboard, for example, said this week that she was fired for refusing to tweak data to "drum up support for the plan to open." [The Washington Post, The Associated Press]