Prominent medical journal says Trump's WHO letter included 'factually incorrect' claim

11:47 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Lancet, one of the world's leading medical journals, released a statement on Tuesday saying President Trump's letter to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus contained falsehoods.

Trump posted a copy of the letter to Twitter on Monday. He wrote that his administration conducted a review that found the WHO made "claims about the coronavirus that were either grossly inaccurate or misleading" and "consistently ignored credible reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from the Lancet medical journal."

In response, the journal released a statement saying this claim was "factually incorrect," as it "published no report in December 2019 referring to a virus or outbreak in Wuhan or anywhere else in China." The Lancet said its first reports about the virus were both published on Jan. 24 — one was about the first 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wuhan and the other focused on the initial scientific evidence confirming person-to-person transmission of the virus.

Trump's accusations against the WHO are "serious and damaging to efforts to strengthen international cooperation to control this pandemic," The Lancet added, and it is "essential that any review of the global response is based on a factually accurate account of what took place in December and January." Catherine Garcia

WHO members distance themselves from Trump, but agree to review coronavirus response

10:59 p.m.
The World Health Organization logo.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

After President Trump made public a letter he sent to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which accused the agency of protecting China and threatened to cut off U.S. funding for the duration of his administration, the other WHO member nations pushed back. Now is "the time for solidarity, not the time for finger pointing," a spokeswoman for the European Commission said.

On Monday night, Trump tweeted his letter, which said if the WHO does not "commit major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership to the organization." Trump also stated that his administration conducted a review and found the WHO made "claims about the coronavirus that were either grossly inaccurate or misleading."

During the WHO's annual meeting in Geneva on Tuesday, representatives of the other member nations agreed to conduct an "impartial, independent" and "comprehensive evaluation" of the organization that would review the "experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19." Members were vocal about their support of the organization. Valentina Matviyenko, a member of the Russian parliament, said Moscow stands behind the WHO, as there is "certainly no reason to perform a mock trial or any kinds of investigations" or to "destroy the useful things that have been accumulated for decades by mankind." Catherine Garcia

Judge rules all voters in Texas can apply for mail-in ballots during pandemic

9:27 p.m.
An I Voted sticker.
Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that during the coronavirus pandemic, every registered voter in Texas can apply to vote by mail.

Under state voting rules, absentee ballots can only be sent to Texans who are disabled, 65 or older, in jail, or have plans to be out of their county on the day of an election. The Texas Democratic Party argued that the coronavirus would place in-person voters at risk, putting unconstitutional and illegal burdens on them, and absentee voting needed to be expanded.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery agreed, saying the right to vote "should not be elusively based on the whims of nature." Americans, he wrote, "now seek life without fear of pandemic, liberty to choose their leaders in an environment free of disease, and the pursuit of happiness without undue restrictions."

The Texas attorney general's office opposed the expansion of absentee voting, claiming there is widespread fraud in states where more people use mail-in ballots, but Biery wrote in his ruling the office cited "little or no evidence" and the court "finds the Grim Reaper's scepter of pandemic disease and death is far more serious than an unsupported fear of voter fraud in this sui generis experience. Indeed, if vote by mail fraud is real, logic dictates that all voting should be in person." In a statement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he will appeal. Catherine Garcia

Experts warn 1 in 8 museums worldwide may not be able to reopen

8:36 p.m.
Belgian royals visit an art museum.
Daina Le Lardic/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of museums around the world may not be able to open their doors again because of the coronavirus pandemic, with experts fearing that one in eight may stay closed permanently.

Data compiled by UNESCO and the International Council of Museums shows that about 90 percent of all museums — roughly 85,000 institutions — have had to temporarily shutter due to the pandemic. This is "alarming," Ernesto Ottone, UNESCO's assistant director general for culture, told The Associated Press. Many museums have said they might not be able to reopen because they have been "closed for months and they have no revenues," he said. "And they don't know how they're going to get their revenues."

There are also concerns the museums won't have the capacity to fix their infrastructure in order to ensure social distancing, with institutes in poorer countries more likely to stay closed.

Many museums rely on tourism, and the Network of European Museum Organizations said popular destinations like the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and Kunsthistorisches in Vienna could be losing up to $2.75 million every month. In Europe, politicians and royalty have been visiting newly reopened museums in order to bring attention to their plights. Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes spent time at the Bozar Center for Fine Arts in Brussels on Tuesday, and said it was important for world leaders to "show our support at the maximum level to this sector" and let the public know they can "come back here in complete safety." Catherine Garcia

Belmont Stakes to be held June 20

7:31 p.m.
The winner of the 2019 Belmont Stakes.
Nicole Bello/Getty Images

With the Kentucky Derby and Preakness now scheduled for later in the year, the Belmont Stakes will kick off this year's Triple Crown.

The race will be held in Elmont, New York, on June 20, with no spectators in attendance, officials said Tuesday. It had been set for June 6, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The Kentucky Derby, traditionally held on the first Saturday in May, has been rescheduled to Sept. 5, and the Preakness was moved from May 16 to Oct. 3.

The New York Racing Association has also shortened the event from 1 1/2 miles to 1 1/8 miles. Dave O'Rourke, the association's president and CEO, said on Tuesday he thinks the field will be "big" and "really competitive," and fans will see a "completely different race than the traditional Belmont would be." On Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said horse racing could start in the state again as early as June 1, as long as the stands remain empty. Catherine Garcia

Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talcum-based baby powder in U.S., Canada

6:39 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson baby powder.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facing thousands of lawsuits over its talcum-based baby powder, Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday it will no longer sell the product in the United States and Canada.

The company said demand for its talc-based baby powder has been declining in North America "due in large part to changes in consumer habits." Johnson & Johnson also blamed "misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising" for its demise.

As of March, more than 19,000 lawsuits have been filed against Johnson & Johnson, with plaintiffs alleging that the talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company has won some of those lawsuits, but lost others, with a jury in 2018 awarding 22 plaintiffs $4.69 billion.

Johnson & Johnson said it will continue to sell its cornstarch-based baby powder in the United States and Canada, and the talc version will still be available for purchase in other countries. Catherine Garcia

Matt Lauer sounds pretty happy about The New York Times' criticism of Ronan Farrow

6:14 p.m.
Matt Lauer
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Matt Lauer has fired off a lengthy op-ed going after Ronan Farrow, accusing the Pulitzer Prize–winning reporter of "shoddy journalism."

The disgraced former NBC host, who was accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women and fired in 2017, published his op-ed Tuesday on Mediaite, attacking Farrow, who interviewed a woman who alleged Lauer raped her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The interview was for Ronan's 2019 book Catch and Kill. Lauer, who denies Brooke Nevils' rape allegation, claims Farrow did not properly fact-check the book and acted "as Brooke's advocate, not as a journalist investigating her claims."

"I also believe that some of Ronan's sources felt they could make outrageous claims to him, knowing he (and thus their stories) would not be doubted," Lauer writes.

Lauer goes on to claim he personally reached out to some people referenced in Catch and Kill who supposedly told him they were not contacted for fact-checking, and he accuses Farrow of using misleading language in the book.

Though Lauer writes he'd been working on the op-ed, intending to release it last year, it comes partially in response to an article Sunday by New York Times media columnist Ben Smith. The Times column is surprisingly critical of Farrow, which clearly pleased Lauer because he quotes it throughout. Smith wrote that Farrow "does not always follow the typical journalistic imperatives of corroboration and rigorous disclosure" and suggests "conspiracies that are tantalizing but he cannot prove." Farrow said in response, "I stand by my reporting."

Following the Mediaite op-ed's publication, commentator Evan Siegfried blasted Lauer, tweeting that he "raped my friend @BrookeNevils and is now trying to rewrite history." Brendan Morrow

Trump defends hydroxychloroquine use by claiming NIH-funded study was actually 'phony'

5:34 p.m.

President Trump is creating his own facts to defend taking hydroxychloroquine.

Trump said Monday that he is taking the potentially toxic malaria drug as a "preventative" measure against COVID-19, though a note from Trump's doctor didn't actually say he was doing so. Still, Trump doubled down on the drug on Tuesday, declaring that a government-funded study that showed hydroxychloroquine's dangers was actually "false" and "phony."

"That was a false study, where they gave it to very sick people," Trump said, seemingly talking about research that showed hundreds of COVID-19 patients at VA hospitals not only didn't see improvement after taking hydroxychloroquine, but also ended up with a higher death rate. "It was given by obviously not friends of the administration," Trump said of the research funded by the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia.

Dr. Eric Fiegl-Ding, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, declared in a tweet that Trump's criticism of the study was actually "100% HORSE SH*T." And David Shulkin, the former secretary of veterans affairs under Trump, responded to the president's Tuesday comments with concerns of his own. Kathryn Krawczyk

