2 dams fail in Michigan, forcing 10,000 evacuations, emergency declaration

3:20 a.m.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) declared a state of emergency for Midland County on Tuesday night after two dams failed, flooding areas along the Tittabawassee River. The National Weather Service warned anyone near the engorged river to seek higher ground after "catastrophic dam failures" at the Edenville and Sanford dams, about 140 miles north of Detroit. Michigan officials said about 10,000 residents are being evacuated in Midland, Edenville, and Sanford. Midland, a town of 42,000, has a major Dow Chemical plant on the city's riverbank.

"In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water," Whitmer warned in a press briefing late Tuesday. "If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe," she added in a statement. "This is unlike anything we've seen in Midland County. If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now. If you don't, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county."

Heavy rains have caused flooding as far away as Chicago this week. The Edenville Dam, built in 1924, was rated in unsatisfactory condition by Michigan in 2018 and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the license of its operator, The Associated Press reports. In all, Michigan had 19 high hazard dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition in 2018, AP adds. The Sanford Dam, built in 1925, was deemed in fair condition by the state, and both it and the Edenville Dam "are in the process of being sold." Peter Weber

Newly declassified email shows FBI's Comey worried about Flynn's frequent talks with Russia's ambassador

2:33 a.m.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell fully declassified Tuesday a January 2017 email Susan Rice, then President Barack Obama's national security adviser, sent to herself about a brief Jan. 5 meeting about incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. This is the second document related to Flynn that Grenell has declassified in the past week, as Attorney General William Barr seeks to drop the criminal case again Flynn for his lies to FBI agents about his undisclosed number of conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Kislyak's calls were monitored.

Those conversations were a focus of the Jan. 5 meeting memorialized by Rice.

Declassified Susan Rice Email

Obama insisted "every aspect of this issue" be handled "by the book," and "stressed that he is not asking about, initiating, or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective," Rice wrote. "From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia."

FBI Director James Comey "affirmed that he is proceeding ‘by the book’ as it relates to law enforcement," Rice writes, but "he does have some concerns that incoming NSA Flynn is speaking frequently with Russian Ambassador Kislyak." Comey noted later that "the level of communication is unusual," Rice said, and Obama asked Comey to tell him "if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team."

A spokeswoman for Rice said "the email makes clear that the Obama administration did not change the way it briefed Michael Flynn," adding: "In the interest of transparency, Ambassador Rice again calls upon the director of national intelligence to release the unredacted transcripts of all Kislyak-Flynn calls. The American people deserve the full transcripts so they can judge for themselves Michael Flynn's conduct."

Neither of the newly declassified emails show any misconduct, but some Trump allies argue "that in warning Comey to proceed 'by the book,' Obama was implying that top law enforcement officials had done the opposite," Politico reports. "It would be smarter for the Trump team to do more heavy breathing, less actual declassifying," David Frum advised. "Reading the records only confirms that the outgoing administration was struggling to do the right thing in the face of a deeply corrupt and compromised incoming team." Peter Weber

All-girls robotics team in Afghanistan hopes its ventilator prototype will save lives

1:44 a.m.
The view of Kabul.
Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

The Afghan Dreamers, an all-girls robotics team, is using car parts found in marketplaces to create a ventilator prototype that could change the health care system in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Dreamers have competed in the United States, where they won an award for courage. "It made us really happy and it's made us work even harder," team captain Somaya Faruqi, 17, told NPR's Diaa Hadid. There are only 200 working ventilators in Afghanistan, with many of them hand-operated, and the team has been asked by doctors to create a mechanical device. "Even if it saves just one patient's life, I'll be happy," Faruqi said.

The team has been developing a prototype for about a month, working off of an open source designed at MIT. Dr. Douglas Chin, a surgeon in California, has been helping the team from afar, "kind of walking them through what some of the clinical issues are around ventilators, things like the pressure," he told Hadid. "You want to make sure that the ventilator itself is not causing harm."

Unable to buy pieces online or at electronics stores, the girls found a way to get around their lack of traditional components. "Most of the material we're using is actually from Toyota Corolla car parts" found at markets, Faruqi said. The team is almost finished with the prototype, and if they are successful, it's estimated each ventilator will cost just $200 to make. Catherine Garcia

Pier 1 to permanently close all of its U.S. stores

12:39 a.m.
A shuttered Pier 1 store in San Rafael, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Pier 1 Imports is the latest retail victim of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing on Tuesday it is seeking bankruptcy court approval to start an "orderly wind-down" of its operations.

The retailer was struggling before the pandemic; the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February, one month after saying it planned on closing up to 450 locations. Pier 1 has about 541 U.S. stores, and will hold liquidation sales once they can reopen.

Pier 1 CEO and CFO Robert Riesbeck said in a statement the company spent "months working to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business going forward. Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down."

This was "not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve," he said, and the company remains "grateful to our dedicated and hardworking associates, millions of customers, and committed vendors who have collectively supported Pier 1 for decades." Catherine Garcia

Trump's press secretary says with any other president, 'the media would take him at his word'

12:37 a.m.

After President Trump said Monday he has been taking hydroxychloroquine in an attempt to ward of COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a letter from White House physician Sean Conley attesting to his conversations with Trump about the risks and benefits of taking the anti-malaria drug. A reporter asked McEnany on Tuesday why the letter "seemed very carefully written" to avoid saying Conley actually prescribed hydroxychloroquine for Trump.

"The reason is the president of the United States said it," McEnany replied, "and if it were any other president of the United States, the media would take him at his word."

There was widespread agreement that at least the last half of that pronouncement is true. "First, reporters usually question presidents. That's their job," tweeted Princeton historian Julian Zelizer. "Second, the assumption that this president can't ever be trusted points to the problem with Trump not the news media." Vox's Aaron Rupar awarded McEnany a "gold medal in the Self-Own Olympics."

As of the last count by The Washington Post's fact-check department, on April 3, Trump had made 18,000 false or misleading claims as president, a first-term average of more than 15 false claims a day — but more frequent, 23 times a day, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Really, the Post notes in the video below, Trump frequently tells the same whopper over and over again. You can also dive into his untruths in the Post's database. Peter Weber

Prominent medical journal says Trump's WHO letter included 'factually incorrect' claim

May 19, 2020
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Lancet, one of the world's leading medical journals, released a statement on Tuesday saying President Trump's letter to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus contained falsehoods.

Trump posted a copy of the letter to Twitter on Monday. He wrote that his administration conducted a review that found the WHO made "claims about the coronavirus that were either grossly inaccurate or misleading" and "consistently ignored credible reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from the Lancet medical journal."

In response, the journal released a statement saying this claim was "factually incorrect," as it "published no report in December 2019 referring to a virus or outbreak in Wuhan or anywhere else in China." The Lancet said its first reports about the virus were both published on Jan. 24 — one was about the first 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wuhan and the other focused on the initial scientific evidence confirming person-to-person transmission of the virus.

Trump's accusations against the WHO are "serious and damaging to efforts to strengthen international cooperation to control this pandemic," The Lancet added, and it is "essential that any review of the global response is based on a factually accurate account of what took place in December and January." Catherine Garcia

WHO members distance themselves from Trump, but agree to review coronavirus response

May 19, 2020
The World Health Organization logo.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

After President Trump made public a letter he sent to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which accused the agency of protecting China and threatened to cut off U.S. funding for the duration of his administration, the other WHO member nations pushed back. Now is "the time for solidarity, not the time for finger pointing," a spokeswoman for the European Commission said.

On Monday night, Trump tweeted his letter, which said if the WHO does not "commit major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership to the organization." Trump also stated that his administration conducted a review and found the WHO made "claims about the coronavirus that were either grossly inaccurate or misleading."

During the WHO's annual meeting in Geneva on Tuesday, representatives of the other member nations agreed to conduct an "impartial, independent" and "comprehensive evaluation" of the organization that would review the "experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19." Members were vocal about their support of the organization. Valentina Matviyenko, a member of the Russian parliament, said Moscow stands behind the WHO, as there is "certainly no reason to perform a mock trial or any kinds of investigations" or to "destroy the useful things that have been accumulated for decades by mankind." Catherine Garcia

Judge rules all voters in Texas can apply for mail-in ballots during pandemic

May 19, 2020
An I Voted sticker.
Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that during the coronavirus pandemic, every registered voter in Texas can apply to vote by mail.

Under state voting rules, absentee ballots can only be sent to Texans who are disabled, 65 or older, in jail, or have plans to be out of their county on the day of an election. The Texas Democratic Party argued that the coronavirus would place in-person voters at risk, putting unconstitutional and illegal burdens on them, and absentee voting needed to be expanded.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery agreed, saying the right to vote "should not be elusively based on the whims of nature." Americans, he wrote, "now seek life without fear of pandemic, liberty to choose their leaders in an environment free of disease, and the pursuit of happiness without undue restrictions."

The Texas attorney general's office opposed the expansion of absentee voting, claiming there is widespread fraud in states where more people use mail-in ballots, but Biery wrote in his ruling the office cited "little or no evidence" and the court "finds the Grim Reaper's scepter of pandemic disease and death is far more serious than an unsupported fear of voter fraud in this sui generis experience. Indeed, if vote by mail fraud is real, logic dictates that all voting should be in person." In a statement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he will appeal. Catherine Garcia

