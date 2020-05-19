Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talcum-based baby powder in U.S., Canada

Facing thousands of lawsuits over its talcum-based baby powder, Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday it will no longer sell the product in the United States and Canada.

The company said demand for its talc-based baby powder has been declining in North America "due in large part to changes in consumer habits." Johnson & Johnson also blamed "misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising" for its demise.

As of March, more than 19,000 lawsuits have been filed against Johnson & Johnson, with plaintiffs alleging that the talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company has won some of those lawsuits, but lost others, with a jury in 2018 awarding 22 plaintiffs $4.69 billion.

Johnson & Johnson said it will continue to sell its cornstarch-based baby powder in the United States and Canada, and the talc version will still be available for purchase in other countries. Catherine Garcia