Business
Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talcum-based baby powder in U.S., Canada

6:39 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson baby powder.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facing thousands of lawsuits over its talcum-based baby powder, Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday it will no longer sell the product in the United States and Canada.

The company said demand for its talc-based baby powder has been declining in North America "due in large part to changes in consumer habits." Johnson & Johnson also blamed "misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising" for its demise.

As of March, more than 19,000 lawsuits have been filed against Johnson & Johnson, with plaintiffs alleging that the talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company has won some of those lawsuits, but lost others, with a jury in 2018 awarding 22 plaintiffs $4.69 billion.

Johnson & Johnson said it will continue to sell its cornstarch-based baby powder in the United States and Canada, and the talc version will still be available for purchase in other countries. Catherine Garcia

horse racing
Belmont Stakes to be held June 20

7:31 p.m.
The winner of the 2019 Belmont Stakes.
Nicole Bello/Getty Images

With the Kentucky Derby and Preakness now scheduled for later in the year, the Belmont Stakes will kick off this year's Triple Crown.

The race will be held in Elmont, New York, on June 20, with no spectators in attendance, officials said Tuesday. It had been set for June 6, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The Kentucky Derby, traditionally held on the first Saturday in May, has been rescheduled to Sept. 5, and the Preakness was moved from May 16 to Oct. 3.

The New York Racing Association has also shortened the event from 1 1/2 miles to 1 1/8 miles. Dave O'Rourke, the association's president and CEO, said on Tuesday he thinks the field will be "big" and "really competitive," and fans will see a "completely different race than the traditional Belmont would be." On Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said horse racing could start in the state again as early as June 1, as long as the stands remain empty. Catherine Garcia

he speaks
Matt Lauer sounds pretty happy about The New York Times' criticism of Ronan Farrow

6:14 p.m.
Matt Lauer
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Matt Lauer has fired off a lengthy op-ed going after Ronan Farrow following a critical New York Times piece, accusing the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter of "shoddy journalism."

The disgraced former NBC host, who was accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women and was fired in 2017, published an article with Mediaite on Tuesday attacking Farrow, who interviewed a woman who alleged Lauer raped her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The interview was for Ronan's 2019 book Catch and Kill. Lauer denies Brooke Nevils' rape allegation, and is claiming Farrow did not properly fact-check the book and acted "as Brooke's advocate, not as a journalist investigating her claims."

"I also believe that some of Ronan's sources felt they could make outrageous claims to him, knowing he (and thus their stories) would not be doubted," Lauer writes.

Lauer goes on to claim he personally reached out to some people referenced in Catch and Kill who supposedly told him they were not contacted for fact-checking, and he accuses Farrow of using misleading language in the book.

Though Lauer says he'd been working on the article intending to release it last year, it comes partially in response to a piece recently published by The New York Times' Ben Smith. The Times article is surprisingly critical of Farrow, which Lauer was clearly happy with and quotes throughout. Smith wrote that Farrow "does not always follow the typical journalistic imperatives of corroboration and rigorous disclosure" and suggests "conspiracies that are tantalizing but he cannot prove." Farrow said in response, "I stand by my reporting."

Following the Mediaite op-ed's publication, commentator Evan Siegfried blasted Lauer, tweeting that he "raped my friend @BrookeNevils and is now trying to rewrite history." Brendan Morrow

dr. trump
Trump defends hydroxychloroquine use by claiming NIH-funded study was actually 'phony'

5:34 p.m.

President Trump is creating his own facts to defend taking hydroxychloroquine.

Trump said Monday that he is taking the potentially toxic malaria drug as a "preventative" measure against COVID-19, though a note from Trump's doctor didn't actually say he was doing so. Still, Trump doubled down on the drug on Tuesday, declaring that a government-funded study that showed hydroxychloroquine's dangers was actually "false" and "phony."

"That was a false study, where they gave it to very sick people," Trump said, seemingly talking about research that showed hundreds of COVID-19 patients at VA hospitals not only didn't see improvement after taking hydroxychloroquine, but also ended up with a higher death rate. "It was given by obviously not friends of the administration," Trump said of the research funded by the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia.

Dr. Eric Fiegl-Ding, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, declared in a tweet that Trump's criticism of the study was actually "100% HORSE SH*T." And David Shulkin, the former secretary of veterans affairs under Trump, responded to the president's Tuesday comments with concerns of his own. Kathryn Krawczyk

Conflict in Afghanistan
Taliban's reduction in violence touted by Trump officials didn’t actually happen, inspector general report finds

5:29 p.m.

The Taliban continued violent operations "at high levels" in Afghanistan during the lead up to and after the signing of a peace agreement with the United States earlier this year in the hopes of ending an 18-year conflict, the Lead Inspector General for Operation Freedom's quarterly report said.

In the days preceding the agreement, which was signed in February in Doha, Qatar, the two sides negotiated a week-long reduction in violence, but the latest report found that didn't happen. Instead, the Taliban reportedly limited violence against the U.S. and coalition forces, but increased attacks against the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces during the time period. Trump administration officials had praised the reduction period before Doha.

Then, after the agreement was signed, the Taliban reportedly escalated violence even further while the U.S. began to reduce its forces in Afghanistan, despite their exit being conditioned upon a fall in violence.

Since the agreement, there has been quite a bit of skepticism from the U.S. side about whether the Taliban would hold up its end of the deal, and there are efforts underway to determine whether that's the case. Tim O'Donnell

keeping it remote
University of Cambridge nixes in-person lectures for 2020-21 academic year, but may allow smaller classes

4:43 p.m.

The University of Cambridge is planning to keep at least some aspects of campus remote for the entire 2020-21 academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the United Kingdom hard.

The student newspaper Varsity reported Tuesday that an email from the university's head of education services, Alice Brenton, said because "rigid social distancing" will likely still be required throughout the next school year, "there will be no face-to-face lectures." Cambridge, you might have heard, is a fairly old and prestigious university, and the decision to keep lectures remote for an entire year seems like a historic decision.

For now, campus life doesn't sound like it will completely shutdown, however. Lecture halls will instead host "smaller group teaching" with the idea that the larger space will allow for social distancing. That said, the university has warned that it's possible even these classes could remain remote.

In the United States, colleges and universities are still trying to figure out how to handle a potential return to campus. The California State University system has said it will keep classes online for the fall semester, while the University of Notre Dame is planning to re-open with an adapted, accelerated schedule to reduce the risks of students bringing the virus from their homes back to campus. Tim O'Donnell

Wow
Anonymous Roe v. Wade plaintiff says she was paid to change her mind on abortion

4:43 p.m.
Norma McCorvey and Gloria Allred.
GREG GIBSON/AFP via Getty Images

Norma McCorvey, the once-anonymous plaintiff in Roe v. Wade, famously renounced abortion rights her after the case expanded them across the country. Except she didn't.

Just a few months before McCorvey died in 2017, she made a "deathbed confession" to interviewers for the forthcoming FX documentary AKA Jane Roe. "It was all an act," McCorvey said of her public anti-abortion stance following the Roe case, the Los Angeles Times reports ahead of the documentary's Friday premiere.

Years after Roe overturned abortion bans nationwide, McCorvey came out against abortion and spent the rest of her life trying to get the decision overturned. But as she says in the documentary, she only did so because anti-abortion groups such as Operation Rescue were paying her to do so. "I took their money and they'd put me out in front of the cameras and tell me what to say," McCorvey said. "It was all an act. I did it well, too. I am a good actress." McCorvey then revealed those anti-abortion groups never seemed to change her mind. "If a young woman wants to have an abortion, that's no skin off my ass. That's why they call it choice," McCorvey said.

Rob Schenck, an evangelical minister and former leader of Operation Rescue, is among those who worked with McCorvey, and has also since distanced himself from the anti-abortion movement. He often wondered if McCorvey was "playing us," though he "knew damn well we were playing her." "What we did with Norma was highly unethical. The jig is up," he said in the documentary. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

JRE
Joe Rogan's massively popular podcast to become exclusive to Spotify

3:44 p.m.
Joe Rogan
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Soon it will only be Spotify users who partake in the Joe Rogan experience.

Rogan announced on Tuesday that his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, will become an exclusive of Spotify, per The Verge.

The comedian in a video explained he signed a multi-year agreement with the company that begins on September 1. At that point, his show will be available on Spotify in addition to other platforms, but "somewhere around the end of the year," it will only be available on Spotify. The episodes will remain free.

The Joe Rogan Experience is among the most popular podcasts around, ranked second on Apple Podcasts at the moment, Variety notes. Video versions also rack up millions of hits on Rogan's YouTube channel, which has more than eight million subscribers. Rogan said these full video versions will also become Spotify exclusives, though YouTube will get clips. The deal with Rogan is Spotify's latest big podcasting move after it earlier this year purchased Bill Simmons' The Ringer.

Rogan, who has been the subject of controversy, also promised listeners that after the move to Spotify, it's going to be "the exact same show," writing that Spotify "won't have any creative control." Recode Media's Peter Kafka notes that with Rogan, Spotify will be getting "someone who's a lightning rod." Brendan Morrow

