10 things you need to know today: May 22, 2020

Trump says economy won't shut down if 2nd coronavirus wave hits

President Trump said Thursday that the U.S. would not shut down its economy again if there is a second spike in coronavirus cases. "We're not going to close the country," Trump said during a tour of a Michigan Ford plant. "We're going to put out the fires." All 50 states have started executing plans to gradually reopen their economies, easing stay-at-home restrictions and allowing at least some businesses to reopen, many at reduced capacity to make it easier for people to respect social distancing rules. Some states, including Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona, are facing rising infection rates even as they try to ease some restrictions. Public health experts, including White House coronavirus task force fixture Dr. Anthony Fauci, have warned that a second coronavirus wave in the fall could be as bad as or worse than the first. [The Hill]