10 things you need to know today: May 23, 2020

Jerry Sloan, longtime Utah Jazz coach, dies at 78

Jerry Sloan, the Hall of Fame coach who propelled the Utah Jazz to 1,223 wins, died Friday at 78. The Jazz announced the news on Friday, saying Sloan had died of complications from Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia. His 23 seasons with the Jazz made him the winningest coach in the franchise's history, and the third winningest coach in NBA history at the time of his retirement. While in Utah, Sloan led the Jazz to 20 postseason appearances. They twice made it to the NBA finals, losing to the Chicago Bulls both times. Sloan, who also enjoyed a productive playing career mainly with the Bulls, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, and retired from the sideline in 2011. "Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz," the team said in a statement. [NBA.com, The Week]