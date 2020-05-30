10 things you need to know today: May 30, 2020

Trump says U.S. is 'terminating' relationship with WHO

President Trump on Friday said the U.S. is "terminating" its relationship with the World Health Organization. Trump previously criticized the WHO for what he says were "repeated missteps" while responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The president also previously temporarily froze U.S. funding to the WHO, saying it ignored early signs of the coronavirus. He threatened to make the freeze permanent if the organization did not "clean up their act." On Friday Trump said the U.S. would reshuffle its $450 million annual contribution to the WHO to other health groups, noted that China gives $40 million, and claimed without proof that the organization is controlled by Beijing. The move leaves the WHO without its largest financial backer. Trump also said the U.S. would begin the process of ending its special relationship with Hong Kong. [The Associated Press, The New York Times]