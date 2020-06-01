10 things you need to know today: June 1, 2020

Trump vows to label antifascist activists as terrorists

President Trump on Sunday blamed radical leftists for outbursts of violence as protests against police brutality spread across the country. Trump tweeted that his administration "will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization," using the shorthand name used to refer to a loose movement of "anti-fascist" activists. Attorney General William Barr said that violence by "antifa and similar groups" is "domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly." Legal experts said that antifa is not an organization with a structure Trump could penalize. They also noted that there is no domestic terrorism law, so Trump would not have the authority to follow through on his statement. Some observers said the administration was merely trying to divert attention from the broad anger over killings of African Americans by police that sparked the protests. [The New York Times, The Washington Post]