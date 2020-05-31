Concern is growing that U.S. protests could lead to spike in coronavirus cases

Protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd have drawn large gatherings in dozens of major cities across the United States and even in places like London and Berlin. The development has many — including those who have voiced their support for the movement — fearing that a new spike in coronavirus cases could be just around the coroner, The Associated Press reports.

Many demonstrators are wearing masks, but the crowd sizes make social distancing challenging, and public experts have also pointed out that the virus is spread by droplets released when people cough, sneeze, sing, or talk. Chanting, of course, is a common practice at protests. That's not mention the fact that the virus appears to spread even among asymptomatic carriers.

I mostly find this heartening-a mass peaceful protest against an egregious police killing. People are rightly upset & demanding overdue change. It wasn't like this a decade ago Another part of me is terrified that 2 weeks out a lot of these people may be fighting COVID-19 https://t.co/u5TMOCCqKS — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 30, 2020

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said people who attended the protests this weekend "probably need to go get a COVID test this week," while also warning that the pandemic "that's killing black and brown people at higher numbers" won't pause for the protests. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell