10 things you need to know today: June 7, 2020

Marines Corps to remove, ban Confederate battle flag

The United States Marine Corps on Friday issued a directive to remove and ban displays of the Confederate battle flag at Marine installations, including items such as mugs, posters, and bumper stickers. The announcement comes at a time when protests responding to issues like police brutality and racial injustice have taken hold over much of the U.S. "Current events are a stark reminder that it is not enough for us to remove symbols that cause division — rather, we must strive to eliminate division itself," Gen. David Berger, the commandant of the Marine Corps, said in a statement earlier this week. The Marine Corps, in a statement on Twitter on Friday, said the Confederate battle flag has "all too often been co-opted by violent extremists and racists groups" and has "no place in our Corps. [The New York Times, CBS News]