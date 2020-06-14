10 things you need to know today: June 14, 2020

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong threatens South Korea with unspecified military action

With bilateral relations between North and South Korea worsening, Kim Yo Jong — North Korea's first vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee and the sister and close confidant of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — on Saturday instructed the country's military leaders to carry out the next step of retaliation against South Korea, whatever and whenever that may be."If I drop a hint of our next plan the (South Korean) authorities are anxious about, the right to taking the next action against the enemy will be entrusted to the General Staff of our army," she said in a statement." Our army, too, will determine something for cooling down our people’s resentment and surely carry out it, I believe." It's unclear what type of military action North Korea would take, though The Associated Press reports weapons tests are "an easy guess." [The Associated Press, The Week]