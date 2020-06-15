10 things you need to know today: June 15, 2020

Macron says France won't take down controversial statues

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday vowed to be "uncompromising in the face of racism, anti-Semitism, and discrimination," but said France would not take down statues of people tied to slavery in France's colonial era. "The republic will not erase any trace, or any name, from its history," he said. In the United Kingdom on Saturday, anti-racism demonstrators were met by a counterprotest by right-wing groups in London. Video showed right-wing protestors, who showed up vowing to "protect the monuments" in Parliament Square, throwing bottles and cans at mounted police. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said via Twitter that anyone attacking the police would be prosecuted. "Racist thuggery has no place in our streets," he said. Johnson also rejected calls to remove statues. [The Associated Press, The Hill]