Trump adviser: Wear a mask if you go to Tulsa rally

Larry Kudlow, President Trump's economic adviser, said on Sunday people who plan on attending Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa should wear a mask.

The event will be held on Saturday at the BOK Center, an indoor arena that holds about 19,000 people. Health experts are urging people to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, and during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Kudlow said it is important to "observe the safety guidelines" like social distancing and wearing face coverings in "key places."

When asked specifically about Trump's rally and whether attendees should wear masks, Kudlow responded, "Well, okay, probably so." Trump, who has not held a rally since March, does not wear a mask while in public.

Coronavirus cases are surging in Oklahoma, and Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart told the Tulsa World on Saturday he wished the rally could be postponed "to a time when the virus isn't as large a concern as it is today." COVID-19, he said, "is here in Tulsa. It is transmitting very efficiently." Catherine Garcia